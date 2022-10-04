Hayden Wolff watched from afar as his hometown prepared to fend off Hurricane Ian this past week and he couldn’t help but be inspired.
The former Lemon Bay and Venice High quarterback is currently the starting quarterback for Old Dominion University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, but his thoughts were mostly anchored in Southwest Florida this past week.
In the moments he wasn’t thinking of facing the Liberty defense, his eyes stayed glued to his phone — desperate for updates from friends and family withstanding a historic Category 4 hurricane.
“It was on my mind all week because I had seen how serious the storm was,” Wolff said. “It hit on Wednesday when I was at practice. … I think it more so affected me in a positive way.
“I had seen what a lot of my friends were going through and I had seen the devastation it brought our community and the surrounding communities. I basically told myself, ‘If all of my friends and family and people I know can get through this, then I can go out and play as tough as possible in this college football game.’”
Though Wolff and the Monarchs fell, 38-24, to Liberty this past Saturday, the redshirt sophomore had one of his best games, including his first-ever rushing touchdown from eight yards out.
He completed 27 of 46 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with nearly 500 yards of offense from the Flames.
Wolff, who was sacked four times, finished with just eight rushing yards due to the losses, but gained 32 yards on the ground in what he called his "most physical game" yet.
“(The storm) kinda changed the mindset for me,” he said. “I told myself to play tough for the people who have always supported me back home.”
After a last-minute talk with the equipment staff, Wolff arranged to add the flag of Florida onto the back of his helmet for game days, along with ‘941 Strong’ written on his wristband.
“I’m using those things to keep me motivated throughout the game,” he said. “Whenever things got tough in the game, it calmed me down remember that what I’m facing is nothing compared to what’s going on back home.”
Along with donning symbols of support, Wolff took action as well, reaching out to Monarchs head coaching Ricky Rahne to organize care packages to send out.
“They gave me 10 full-sized duffle bags packed to the brim with clothes, toys, food,” Wolff said.
They did it all in less than six hours, too.
“I’m trying to do my best to help out, and everyone here at ODU has been really supportive. It’s on my mind, and it’s going to be on my mind for a while.”
Here’s how other former Sun Preps athletes played in college football this past weekend:
2022 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Logan Ballard (Venice) Seton Hill freshman LB, DJ Escort (Venice) Murray State freshman RB, Nazir Gilchrist (DeSoto County) Tusculum University freshman RB, Makhete Gueye (Venice) Louisville freshman OL, Omari Hayes (Venice) Florida Atlantic freshman WR, Jason Hogan (Lemon Bay) Utica University freshman RB, Maverick Menzer (Charlotte) University of West Florida freshman OL, Aaron Pasick (Lemon Bay) Keiser University freshman WR, Alex Perry (Port Charlotte) University of Hawaii freshman WR, David Raney (Venice) Navy freshman OL, Myles Weston (Venice) Mercer freshman DB
Game canceled due to Ian: Everett Baker (Lemon Bay) Southeastern freshman OL, Dylon Manganelli (Venice) Southeastern University freshman OL
Austin Bray (Venice) — Tennessee Martin freshman TE
Has played in all four games for the 2-2 Skyhawks, but has not recorded any statistics. This past weekend, Bray and UT Martin beat Tennessee Tech, 45-28.
Riley Cleary (Venice) — Tennessee Martin freshman OL
Played in his first game this past Saturday in a win over the Golden Eagles.
Jayshon Platt (Venice) — Florida Atlantic freshman WR
Platt had one chance to touch the ball this past weekend, returning one kickoff for 12 yards in a 45-28 loss to North Texas.
Martin Ramos (Venice) — Berry College freshman LB
Played in his first game this past weekend in a 24-10 loss to Birmingham-Southern College, but did not record any stats.
2021 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Colin Blazek (Venice) Ball State freshman QB, Abel Marquez (Port Charlotte) UT Martin redshirt freshman OL, Weston Wolff (Venice) Maryland sophomore TE
Game postponed due to Ian: Ethan Mort (Venice) UCF redshirt freshman OL
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State sophomore CB
Recorded five tackles (three solo) in a 27-13 loss to Maryland this past weekend. Through five games, Brantley has 22 total tackles (11 solo) with 0.5 tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College sophomore defensive end
Richardson has played in all five games for the 4-1 Bulldogs. This past weekend, Richardson recorded two tackles (one solo), including a sack in a 41-18 loss to Snow College. Through five games, Richardson has recorded 10 total tackles including seven tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
Henry Schouten (Lemon Bay) — Bentley University freshman LB
Played in a 41-0 win over Franklin Pierce this past weekend, but did not record any stats.
2020 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Thomas Shrader (Venice) Florida State redshirt sophomore OL, Malachi Wideman (Venice) Jackson State redshirt junior WR
Game postponed due to Ian: Garrett French (Venice) UCF redshirt sophomore TE
Malakai Menzer (Charlotte) — Florida State redshirt sophomore DL
Has played in all five games, but has not recorded any statistics for the 4-1 Seminoles.
2019 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Zack Sessa (Venice) USF sophomore K, Sam Whitney (Venice) Furman University senior WR
Game canceled due to Ian: Chase Watter (Charlotte) Webber International University junior DL
Enzo Anthony (Venice) — Virginia Tech redshirt junior LS
Has played in all five games for the 2-3 Hokies this season, including a 41-10 loss to North Carolina this past weekend.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown senior DB
Has played in all five games for the 1-4 Hoyas. This past weekend, Carr and Georgetown lost, 59-38, to Fordham.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt junior TE
Has played in all six games for the 3-3 Miners, recording one catch for five yards — his first-ever reception in two-plus seasons at UTEP — in a loss at Oklahoma on Sept. 3. This past weekend, Fryar and UTEP defeated Charlotte, 41-35.
Nick Giacolone (Venice) — New Mexico State redshirt sophomore LB
Has played in five of six games for the 1-5 Aggies, recording seven total tackles (four solo), 0.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. Giacolone recorded no stats in a 21-7 loss to FIU this past Saturday.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF sophomore OL
Has played as the starting right guard in all five games for the 1-4 Bulls, including this past week’s 48-28 loss to East Carolina.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt junior DL
Has played in all five games for the 3-2 Spiders. This past weekend, Louis made four tackles (one solo) including a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in a 30-27 double overtime loss to Elon. Through five games, Louis has recorded 14 tackles (eight solo) with 6.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, four sacks and one pass breakup.
Caden Marcum (Port Charlotte) — Valdosta State junior OL
Marcum has started at center in all five games for the 3-2 Blazers, including a 70-31 loss to No. 21 Delta State this past weekend.
Ashar Thomas (Charlotte) — Concordia University Wisconsin junior RB
Thomas had a strong start to the season with 32 rushes for 165 yards and four touchdowns and three receptions for 56 yards through his first two games, but he has not recorded any stats since, including a 42-21 win over Rockford this past weekend.
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt sophomore QB
Through five starts, Wolff has completed 101-of-179 passes for 1,251 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions and has rushed 23 times for minus-35 yards and a touchdown for the 2-3 Monarchs.
2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina super senior QB
Has played in all five games for the 5-0 Chanticleers, rushing six times for 12 yards with 1-of-3 passing for 0 yards. He played, but did not record any stats in a 34-30 win over Georgia Southern this past Saturday.
Justin Holloway (Venice) — Ohio University redshirt senior LS
Has played in four games, including this past weekend’s 34-21 loss to Kent State, in a 2-3 start for the Bobcats.
TJ Luther (Port Charlotte) — Gardner-Webb graduate student WR/KR
Luther was targeted in the passing game, but finished with no receptions and one rush for minus-seven yards in a 28-7 loss to Marshall. Luther also recorded one solo tackle. Luther has recorded 15 receptions for 340 yards and two touchdowns this season across a 1-4 start for the Bulldogs.
Derek McCormick (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe sophomore K
Recorded four kickoffs for 220 yards for an average of 55 yards per kickoff in a 45-28 loss to Arkansas State this past weekend. McCormick had recorded just one kickoff — for 59 yards against Texas — prior to this past weekend’s game.
Nick Torres (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe junior LB
Has recorded one tackle — in a win against Nicholls State on Sept. 10 — through a 2-3 start for the Warhawks. Torres played this past weekend, but did not record any stats.
2016 Graduating Class
Pop Bush (Port Charlotte) — New Hampshire graduate student S
Has played in all five games for the 3-2 Wildcats. In a 44-7 loss to Western Michigan this past Saturday, Bush made six tackles (five solo) with a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. Through five games this season, Bush has recorded 24 tackles (14 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups.
Devyn McCormick (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe fifth-year P
Punted five times for 243 total yards, averaging 48.6 yards per punt including two punts over 50 yards, a long punt of 60 yards and one punt that settled inside the Arkansas State 20-yard-line. McCormick has been active this season, punting 33 times for 1,423 yards (43.1 yards per punt) across five games for the 2-3 Warhawks.
Tommy Zozus (Charlotte) — UConn graduate student LS
Played, but did not record any stats in a 19-14 upset win over Fresno State this past weekend for the 2-4 Huskies.
