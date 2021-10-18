Nearly two years after Hayden Wolff earned his first start at quarterback for Old Dominion on Nov. 2, 2019, the redshirt freshman has once again won the starting job.
After serving in backup duty through a 1-5 start, Wolff played the entire game Saturday at home against Western Kentucky — completing 26-of-41 passes for 327 yards with two interceptions in a 43-20 loss to the Hilltoppers.
The former Lemon Bay and Venice High player has endured a career full of ups-and-downs since he left Venice for Virginia Beach in January of 2019.
He was forced to rehab from shoulder surgery after his senior season — eventually starting three games in November of his true freshman season.
Wolff sparked an offense that was ranked near the bottom of college football to multiple 20-plus point showings, looking like the quarterback of the future for the Monarchs.
However, Old Dominion changed head coaches — from Bobby Wilder to Ricky Rahne — after the season. Then, the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 campaign.
Now, in his third try at a redshirt freshman season, Wolff has had to battle with UCF transfer D.J. Mack to earn back the starting spot.
Despite losing this weekend, Wolff impressed Rahne and will remain the starter going forward. Through four appearances, Wolff has completed 42-of-66 passes (64%) for 467 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
“I’m not a guy who wants to flip-flop on the quarterbacks and things like that,” Rahne told The Virginian-Pilot. “Hayden is our starter. I thought he did some very good things.”
Here’s how the rest of the former local athletes are doing in college football:
2021 Graduating Class
Weston Wolff (Venice) — Maryland freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 4-2 start for the Terrapins.
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State freshman CB
Did not play in a 20-15 win over Indiana for No. 9 Michigan State. Brantley has nine tackles and two pass breakups through four games played.
Ethan Mort (Venice) — UCF freshman OL
Has not appeared through a 3-3 start for UCF.
Solomon Luther (Port Charlotte) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive back
Had a bye week. Through six games, Luther has logged eight tackles and has returned two kicks for 44 yards.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive end
Had a bye week. Through six games, Richardson has 13 total tackles (five for loss), two sacks and a pass breakup.
Ethan Redden (Charlotte) — Warner University freshman DB
Recorded two tackles in a 51-36 loss to Bluefield College of Virginia on Saturday. Redden has made four tackles in two games played this year.
2020 Graduating Class
Thomas Shrader (Venice) — Florida State redshirt freshman OL
Has been sidelined for the 2-4 Seminoles.
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt freshman TE
Hasn’t recorded any stats for the 3-3 Knights.
2019 Graduating Class
Devante Roberson (Lemon Bay) — Erskine College redshirt sophomore WR
Had two receptions for 4 yards in a 24-19 win over Bluefield State College this Saturday. Through seven games, Roberson has 11 receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the 2-5 Flying Fleet.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore OL
Has played in all six games for the 1-5 Bulls, including this Saturday’s 32-31 loss to Tulsa.
Kenny Scribner (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore punter
Completed his only pass attempt for 7 yards on a trick play to kicker Spencer Shrader on 4th and 11 to end the first quarter against Tulsa.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Has not recorded any stats through a 4-2 start for the Paladins.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown junior DB
Recorded one tackle in a 48-14 loss to Holy Cross. Carr has made two tackles through four games this season for the 1-4 Hoyas.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt sophomore DL
Had a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry in a 19-3 loss to James Madison. Louis is up to 13 tackles (2.5 for loss), three QB hurries and two fumble recoveries on the season for the 2-4 Spiders.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Has played in all seven games on special teams, but has not recorded any stats for the 6-1 Miners.
2018 Graduating Class
Jaivon Heiligh (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior WR
Had a bye week. Through six games, Heiligh has 29 receptions for 573 yards and four touchdowns.
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior QB
Had a bye week. Carpenter has completed 11-of-19 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and has rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown through six games.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett (Venice) — Kent State graduate student TE
Returned a kick for 15 yards in a 64-31 loss to Western Michigan. Hackett has one reception for 2 yards and returned two kicks for 26 yards in five games for the 3-4 Golden Flashes.
D’vonte Price (Charlotte) — Florida International redshirt senior RB
Had a bye week. Through six games, Price has rushed 94 times for 500 yards (5.32 yards per carry) with six touchdowns along with seven receptions for 83 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.