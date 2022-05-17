The level of play has changed, but the results have stayed pretty much the same for Army shortstop Kevin Dubrule.
A winner of back-to-back state championships at Venice High in 2018 and ‘19, the junior infielder has helped the Black Knights engineer an impressive turnaround this season.
After opening the year 5-15 through the first 20 games, Army won 15 of its next 17 games to shoot well past .500, eventually earning the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League.
This season, Dubrule leads Army in a few offensive categories, including batting average (.346), at-bats (211), hits (73), doubles (17) and has struck out (14) the least among starters.
The top-seeded Black Knights (29-21) opened play in the Patriot League tournament against No. 4 Holy Cross this past weekend, and Dubrule helped spark the team to a pair of wins, 9-3 and 14-2, to advance to the championship round.
The junior hit a combined 5-for-11 with five runs and three RBI, including a 4-for-6 effort in the second game.
Dubrule and Army will take on Bucknell, the league’s second-seeded team, in a best-of-three championship at West Point next Tuesday-Thursday.
Here’s how other Indians alums are doing in baseball:
Class of 2013
Nick Longhi (Outfielder with the Charleston Dirty Birds)
After spending eight seasons in the minor leagues affiliated with a few different MLB teams, Longhi opted this year to play in the Atlantic League — a partner league of MLB.
Class of 2014
Dalton Guthrie (Infielder with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs)
.269 batting average over 19 games (67 ABs), 14 runs, 18 hits, 4 2Bs, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 12 K
Mike Rivera (Catcher with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers)
.185 batting average across 11 games (27 ABs) with 5 runs, 5 hits, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 5 BB, 10 K
Class of 2016
Scotty Dubrule (Infielder with the Washington Wild Things)
Dubrule recently signed on to play in his second season for the Washington Wild Things in the Frontier League this summer, one year after winning the College World Series with Mississippi State.
Brent Killam (LHP with Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas)
6 appearances (four starts), 1-2 record, 9.82 ERA, 31 H, 9 BB, 25 K across 22 innings
Trevor Holloway (RHP with Single-A Tampa Tarpons)
8 appearances, 1-0 record, 1 save, 2.00 ERA, 9 H, 6 BB, 9 K across 9 innings of relief work.
Class of 2017
Kyle Bachle (Junior RHP with Georgia Southwestern State University)
10 appearances, 1-1 record, 1 save, 6.07 ERA, 10 H, 12 BB, 18 K across 13 1/3 innings
Class of 2018
Justin Hanley (Senior infielder with John Carroll University)
.282 batting average in 21 games (21 starts) and 78 ABs with nine runs, 22 hits, 3 2Bs, 5 HR, 16 RBI, 5 BB, 18 K
Joe Kinker (Junior infielder with Florida Gulf Coast University)
.276 batting average in 51 games (51 starts) and 199 ABs with 55 runs, 55 hits, 12 2Bs, 17 HR, 48 RBI, 45 BB, 66 K
Brant Brown (Senior RHP with Florida Southern College)
Nine appearances (six starts) with a 2-0 record, 8.10 ERA, 45 H, 16 BB, 42 K across 30 innings.
Mitch Donofrio (Sophomore infielder with Eckerd College)
.304 batting average in 43 games (42 starts) and 171 ABs with 30 runs, 52 hits, 7 2Bs, 12 HR, 42 RBI, 26 BB, 51 K
Reese Jackowiak (Sophomore LHP with Georgia Southwestern State University)
Four appearances (one start), 0-1 record, 3 H, 5 ER, 7 BB, 3 K across 2 1/3 innings.
Class of 2019
Kevin Dubrule (Junior infielder with Army West Point)
.346 batting average in 50 games (50 starts) across 211 ABs with 42 runs, 73 hits, 17 2Bs, 1 3B, 1 HR, 45 RBI, 11 BB, 14 K
Orion Kerkering (Redshirt sophomore RHP with University of South Florida)
4-5 record, 3 saves, 5.19 ERA, 63 H, 18 BB, 81 K across 60 2/3 innings
Clay Callan (Sophomore RHP with Daytona State College)
20 appearances, 2-1 record, 3.27 ERA, 27 H, 16 BB, 51 K across 33 innings in a 19-25 season.
Danny Rodriguez (Redshirt sophomore RHP with Daytona State College)
Appeared in nine games, saving one with a 1.50 ERA, 4 H, 11 BB and 23 K across 12 innings.
Class of 2020
Mac Guscette (Sophomore catcher with University of Florida)
.227 batting average across 75 ABs in 26 games (22 starts) with 11 runs, 3 2Bs, 3 HRs, 11 RBI, 6 BB, 6 K. 1 error at C.
Hit first HR at Georgia on March 31.
3-hit game at Georgia on April 1.
Jacob Faulkner (Sophomore RHP with Princeton University)
No stats recorded this season.
Class of 2021
David Morgan (Freshman LHP with Ursinus College)
17 appearances, 20 1/3 innings, 27 H, 5.31 ERA, 14 K, 9 BB.
Made his first and only career save on April 2 over Johns Hopkins.
Michael Robertson (Freshman outfielder with University of Florida)
No stats recorded this season.
Connor O’Sullivan (Freshman infielder with Stetson University)
No stats recorded this season.
Aidan Corn (Freshman infielder with Eastern Florida State College)
No stats recorded this season.
Aiden Beechy (Freshman RHP with Florida Tech)
No stats recorded this season.
*If you notice a former Venice High baseball player missing from this list, please email Vinnie Portell at vportell@venicegondolier.com.
