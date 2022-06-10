It was another up-and-down campaign for former Venice High catcher Mac Guscette, but the University of Florida sophomore excelled when his team needed it most.
Guscette, a catcher, had to battle for playing time following the addition of BT Riopelle, a transfer from Coastal Carolina who finished with a .304 batting average and 15 home runs in 64 games played this year.
However, Guscette’s defense behind the plate and the emergence of some power in his swing got him in the lineup, especially at the end of the season.
Guscette went 25 days — from May 3 to May 28 — without a hit, but became a key presence in the lineup for the SEC Tournament.
The sophomore went a combined 4-for-12 with three runs and five RBI, including a double and a home run as the Gators finished as runners-up to Tennessee.
Guscette stayed hot for the NCAA Tournament, too, with a hit in each of the four games he played — three against Oklahoma and one against Central Michigan. He went 4-for-16 with a run and two RBI, including a solo home run in the first game against the Sooners.
The Gators came up short in the best-of-three series super regional against Oklahoma and were eliminated this past Monday.
Guscette finished the season hitting .238 with 15 runs, 25 hits, four doubles, five home runs, 18 RBI, eight walks and 10 strikeouts in 36 games played.
Here’s how other former Indians are doing in baseball:
Class of 2013
Nick Longhi (Outfielder with the Charleston Dirty Birds)
.322 batting average through 34 games and 121 ABs with 25 runs, 39 hits, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs, 29 RBI, 20 BB, 19 K.
Class of 2014
Dalton Guthrie (Infielder with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs)
.270 batting average through 32 games (121 ABs), 19 runs, 31 hits, 9 doubles, 10 RBI, 4 BB, 26 K, 5 SB.
Mike Rivera (Catcher with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers)
.196 batting average through 17 games (46 ABs) with 5 runs, 9 hits, 1 triple, 7 RBI, 7 BB, 17 K.
Class of 2016
Scotty Dubrule (Infielder with the Washington Wild Things)
.284 batting average in 24 games and 95 ABs with 17 runs, 27 hits, 7 doubles, 18 RBI, 14 BB, 16 K.
Brent Killam (LHP with Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas)
9 appearances (7 starts), 2-3 record, 8.39 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 37 K across 34 1/3 innings.
Trevor Holloway (RHP with Single-A Tampa Tarpons)
13 appearances, 1-0 record, 1 save, 1.93 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 18 K across 14 innings of relief work.
Class of 2019
Kevin Dubrule (Junior infielder with Army West Point)
.321 batting average in 56 games (56 starts) across 240 ABs with 45 runs, 77 hits, 17 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 47 RBI, 11 BB, 20 K.
Army and Dubrule made a stunning turnaround to finish with a winning record, win the Patriot League and make the NCAA Tournament. The Hattiesburg Regional, however, was none too kind as Army was bounced in a pair of heart-breaking losses, 2-0, to Southern Miss, and 9-8 to Kennesaw State — in which Dubrule went 1-for-5 with a run and an RBI.
Orion Kerkering (Redshirt sophomore RHP with University of South Florida)
5-7 record, 3 saves, 5.72 ERA, 75 H, 19 BB, 91 K across 67 2/3 innings.
Kerkering’s season is over, but he will participate in the MLB Draft Combine next week at Petco Park in San Diego.
