Jaivon Heiligh quickly established himself as the undisputed No. 1 receiver when he played at Venice High.
Getting the ball to Heiligh helped lead the Indians to a state championship in 2017, and his ascension at Coastal Carolina has brought a winning reputation to the Chanticleers, too.
Coastal Carolina went 11-1 and finished No. 14 in the final AP Poll of the season as Heiligh led the team in every receiving category with 65 receptions for 998 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also named to the 2020 All-Sun Belt First Team and was a part of the Biltetnikoff Award Watch List.
This season, even more pundits are taking notice.
Heiligh has already been named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team, Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team, Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference First Team, Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference Fourth Team (Punt Returner), Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team and Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Fourth Team (Punt Returner) for the 2021 season.
In a season-opening 52-14 win over The Citadel, Heiligh once again led No. 17 Coastal Carolina with six catches for 133 yards and a touchdown — giving some early-season credibility to his preseason hype.
Heiligh and the Chanticleers will look to keep the winning formula going as they host Kansas on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Here’s how other former Indians are doing in college football:
2021 Graduating Class
Weston Wolff — Maryland freshman TE
Did not record any stats in a season-opening 30-24 win over West Virginia on Saturday.
Charles Brantley — Michigan State freshman CB
Did not record any stats in a season-opening 38-21 win over Northwestern on Saturday.
Ethan Mort — UCF freshman OL
Didn’t play in a 36-31 win over Boise State last Thursday.
2020 Graduating Class
Malachi Wideman — Jackson State University redshirt freshman WR
After he recorded just one catch for 24 yards in his freshman season at Tennessee, Wideman transferred to Jackson State University to play for head coach Deion Sanders.
Wideman did not record any stats in the team’s season-opening 7-6 win over Florida A&M on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Thomas Shrader — Florida State redshirt freshman OL
Appeared in four games last season, starting one at left guard against NC State. Didn’t play in the season-opener against Notre Dame on Sunday night.
Garrett French — UCF redshirt freshman TE
French is back with the Knights for another season after working on the scout team last year, earning AAC All-Academic Team honors.
2019 Graduating Class
Hayden Wolff — Old Dominion redshirt freshman QB
Somehow still a freshman in his third year at Old Dominion, Wolff spent the offseason fighting for the QB1 job. Though DJ Mack Jr. — a transfer from UCF — initially won the job, he played poorly in a blowout loss to Wake Forest last Friday, completing just 7-of-21 passes with two interceptions before he was benched for Wolff in the fourth quarter.
Wolff promptly led the Monarchs on their only touchdown drive of the game — a 55-yard drive finished with a 9-yard pass from Wolff to Isaiah Spencer.
“The way that Hayden has been working, he deserved a chance to play,” Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne told reporters after the game. “And he operated very well. He did a nice job. He had maybe one or two reads I wasn’t overall pleased with. But in general I thought he operated pretty well.
“We’re going to get on film and evaluate, but I’m not a guy who likes to flipflop back and forth.”
Sam Whitney — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Did not see any action in a season-opening 29-18 win over North Carolina A&T.
Nick Giacolone — New Mexico State redshirt freshman LB
Made his collegiate debut last season on March 7 against Dixie State, recording 10 tackles (0.5 for loss) and a recovered fumble. Has not recorded any stats this season through an 0-2 start.
Noah Carr — Georgetown junior DB
Georgetown opens the 2021 season this Saturday at Delaware State.
Marlem Louis — Richmond redshirt sophomore DL
Recorded three tackles (one for loss) and recovered a fumble in a season-opening 38-14 win over Howard on Saturday.
Zach Fryar — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats in a 2-0 start.
2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter — Coastal Carolina senior QB
Appeared in a blowout win over The Citadel last Friday — completing 2-of-2 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown along with three rushes for 12 yards.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett — Kent State graduate student TE
Did not record any stats in a 41-10 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.