The FGCU baseball team saw its season come to an end this week, and power-hitter Joe Kinker had to hit one last home run before it was over.
The former Venice High player is a junior infielder with the Eagles, and has been one of the best power hitters in the nation this season with 20 homers in 51 games – tied for 20th-best in all of Division-I baseball.
Facing Kennesaw State in the ASUN Conference tournament on Thursday, and with the season on the line, Kinker crushed a second-inning home run to put the Eagles up, 1-0, on the way to an eventual 7-6 loss.
Now through four seasons with FGCU, Kinker has established himself as one of the team’s best overall hitters.
After starting as a freshman with eye-popping numbers (.324 average over 54 starts with 37 runs, nine doubles, seven homers and 40 RBI), Kinker has sacrificed some singles for home runs as the years have gone on.
This year, Kinker finished with a .273 batting average in 58 games (58 starts) with 62 runs, 62 hits, 14 doubles, 20 home runs, 51 RBI and 50 walks to 75 strikeouts — good for a 1.007 OPS (on-base plus slugging).
Though the loss finished off a 35-23 season for the Eagles, Kinker still has one more year of eligibility remaining due to essentially missing the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19.
While Kinker won’t advance to the NCAA Tournament, watch out for: Kevin Dubrule (Army), and possibly Mac Guscette and Michael Robertson (Florida) when it all begins on June 17.
Here’s how other former Indians are doing in baseball:
Class of 2013
Nick Longhi (Outfielder with the Charleston Dirty Birds)
.306 batting average through 24 games and 85 ABs with 16 runs, 26 hits, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 20 RBI, 14 BB, 11 K.
After spending eight seasons in the minor leagues affiliated with a few different MLB teams, Longhi opted this year to play in the Atlantic League — a partner league of MLB.
Class of 2014
Dalton Guthrie (Infielder with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs)
.287 batting average over 25 games (87 ABs), 18 runs, 25 hits, 8 doubles, 9 RBI, 4 BB, 18 K, 3 SB.
Mike Rivera (Catcher with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers)
.212 batting average across 13 games (27 ABs) with 5 runs, 7 hits, 1 triple, 6 RBI, 7 BB, 14 K.
Class of 2016
Scotty Dubrule (Infielder with the Washington Wild Things)
.255 batting average in 12 games and 51 ABs with nine runs, 13 hits, 5 doubles, 6 RBI, 6 BB, 7 K.
Dubrule recently signed on to play in his second season for the Washington Wild Things in the Frontier League this summer, one year after winning the College World Series with Mississippi State.
Brent Killam (LHP with Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas)
7 appearances (five starts), 2-2 record, 8.67 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 30 K across 27 innings.
Trevor Holloway (RHP with Single-A Tampa Tarpons)
10 appearances, 1-0 record, 1 save, 1.86 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 11 K across 9 2/3 innings of relief work.
Class of 2017
Kyle Bachle (Junior RHP with Georgia Southwestern State University)
10 appearances, 1-1 record, 1 save, 6.07 ERA, 10 H, 12 BB, 18 K across 13 1/3 innings. Georgia Southwestern ended the season 27-27.
Class of 2018
Justin Hanley (Senior infielder with John Carroll University)
.282 batting average in 21 games (21 starts) and 78 ABs with nine runs, 22 hits, 3 doubles, 5 home runs, 16 RBI, 5 BB, 18 K.
The Lobos finished the season 18-20, ending Hanley’s collegiate career.
Joe Kinker (Junior infielder with Florida Gulf Coast University)
.273 batting average in 58 games (58 starts) and 227 ABs with 62 runs, 62 hits, 14 doubles, 20 home runs, 51 RBI, 50 BB, 75 K.
Brant Brown (Senior RHP with Florida Southern College)
Nine appearances (six starts) with a 2-0 record, 8.10 ERA, 45 H, 16 BB, 42 K across 30 innings. The Mocs ended the year at 29-21 in mid-May.
Mitch Donofrio (Sophomore infielder with Eckerd College)
.304 batting average in 43 games (42 starts) and 171 ABs with 30 runs, 52 hits, 7 doubles, 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 26 BB, 51 K.
The Tritons finished 19-29, ending the season earlier this month.
Reese Jackowiak (Sophomore LHP with Georgia Southwestern State University)
Four appearances (one start), 0-1 record, 3 H, 5 ER, 7 BB, 3 K across 2 1/3 innings. Georgia Southwestern ended the season earlier this month at 27-27.
Class of 2019
Kevin Dubrule (Junior infielder with Army West Point)
.335 batting average in 53 games (53 starts) across 227 ABs with 44 runs, 76 hits, 17 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 46 RBI, 11 BB, 17 K.
A team captain and a constant presence in the lineup, Dubrule has started every game this season as Army’s shortstop. He leads the team in at-bats (227), hits (76) and doubles (17) and has also struck out the least (17 times) of any starter.
Army won the Patriot League title for the fourth straight season this week after taking two-of-three from Bucknell in the championship series. With the win, Army earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Black Knights will learn their seeding this coming Monday.
Orion Kerkering (Redshirt sophomore RHP with University of South Florida)
5-7 record, 3 saves, 5.72 ERA, 75 H, 19 BB, 91 K across 67 2/3 innings.
Kerkering was used in any and every situation for the Bulls this season — starting games, pitching in the middle innings out of the bullpen, and even closing games.
The final numbers aren’t fully representative of the sophomore’s season. Kerkering finished a team-high in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts as he was often the team’s go-to pitcher in big spots.
USF and Kerkering ended the season at 28-29 this week with two straight losses — to East Carolina and Tulane — in the American Athletic Conference tournament.
Clay Callan (Sophomore RHP with Daytona State College)
20 appearances, 2-1 record, 3.27 ERA, 27 H, 16 BB, 51 K across 33 innings in a 19-25 season for the Falcons.
Once committed to FGCU, Callan went to play for SCF for one season before transferring to Daytona State, where he recorded an impressive stat line this season.
Danny Rodriguez (Redshirt sophomore RHP with Daytona State College)
Appeared in nine games, saving one with a 1.50 ERA, 4 H, 11 BB and 23 K across 12 innings.
After starting out at FGCU, it looks like Rodriguez has found a home on the other coast — recording strong numbers in limited opportunities this past season.
Class of 2020
Mac Guscette (Sophomore catcher with University of Florida)
.218 batting average across 78 ABs in 29 games (23 starts) with 11 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 11 RBI, 6 BB, 7 K. 1 error at C.
Guscette has battled for playing time amongst a stacked Florida roster, but his superior defense behind the plate has kept him in the lineup.
The sophomore started to heat up at the end of March — hitting his first homer of the season on March 31 and registering a three-hit game on April 1, both at the University of Georgia.
Currently, the Gators (37-21) will play the winner of Texas A&M vs. Alabama in the SEC Tournament semifinals.
Jacob Faulkner (Sophomore RHP with Princeton University)
No stats recorded this season. The Tigers wrapped up their season earlier this month at 7-33.
Class of 2021
David Morgan (Freshman LHP with Ursinus College)
17 appearances, 20 1/3 innings, 27 H, 5.31 ERA, 14 K, 9 BB.
Made his first and only career save on April 2 over Johns Hopkins. The Bears ended the season 12-26.
Michael Robertson (Freshman outfielder with University of Florida)
No stats recorded this season.
Connor O’Sullivan (Freshman infielder with Stetson University)
No stats recorded this season. The Hatters finished at 26-29.
Aidan Corn (Freshman infielder with Eastern Florida State College)
No stats recorded this season. The Titans finished 25-25-1.
Aiden Beechy (Freshman RHP with Florida Tech)
No stats recorded this season. The Panthers finished 31-19.
If you notice a former Venice High baseball player missing from this list, please email Vinnie Portell at vportell@venicegondolier.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.