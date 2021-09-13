Many collegiate athletes quickly find that playing time can be harder to come by after high school, but some former Indians have put in the work to crack their team’s rotations.
A few of those players made their statistical debuts this past weekend for the 2021 season.
Charles Brantley, a freshman cornerback at Michigan State University, is already seeing time on the field for the 2-0 Spartans. Though he didn’t record any stats in the season-opening win over Northwestern, he recorded three tackles in a 42-14 win over Youngstown State this past weekend.
Though Malachi Wideman already made his college football debut last year with Tennessee — recording a catch against Kentucky — he has since transferred to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State.
After no catches in Week 1, Wideman had one catch for 14 yards in a 38-16 win over Tennessee State this past Saturday.
Still a redshirt freshman after two years with New Mexico State University due to the pandemic, Nick Giacolone made his debut in the spring — recording 10 tackles (0.5 for loss) and a recovered fumble against Dixie State.
After no stats in two games, Giacolone assisted on two tackles (0.5 tackle for loss) in a 34-25 loss to New Mexico on Saturday.
Here’s how other former Indians are doing in college football:
2021 Graduating Class
Weston Wolff — Maryland freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 2-0 start for the Terrapins.
Ethan Mort — UCF freshman OL
Has not appeared through two games for UCF.
2020 Graduating Class
Thomas Shrader — Florida State redshirt freshman OL
Hasn’t appeared in an 0-2 start for the Seminoles.
Garrett French — UCF redshirt freshman TE
Hasn’t recorded any stats through a 2-0 start for the Knights.
2019 Graduating Class
Hayden Wolff — Old Dominion redshirt freshman QB
Completed 4-of-7 passes for 52 yards in a backup role in a 47-7 win over Hampton after excelling in backup duty in Week 1.
Through two games, Wolff has completed 15-of-24 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.
Sam Whitney — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Has not recorded any stats through a 2-0 start for the Paladins.
Noah Carr — Georgetown junior DB
Did not record any stats in a season-opening 20-14 overtime win over Delaware State on Saturday.
Marlem Louis — Richmond redshirt sophomore DL
Assisted on three tackles (0.5 tackle for loss) and recorded a hit on the quarterback in a 31-3 win over Lehigh on Saturday.
Zach Fryar — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 2-1 start for the Miners.
2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter — Coastal Carolina senior QB
Rushed three times for 14 yards in a 49-22 win over Kansas. Through two games, Carpenter has completed 2-of-2 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown along with six carries for 26 yards.
Jaivon Heiligh — Coastal Carolina senior WR
The Chanticleers’ No. 1 receiver put up another gaudy stat line in Week 2 — recording six receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Heiligh has been one of the most explosive players in college football early this season with 12 receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns for No. 16 Coastal Carolina (2-0).
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett — Kent State graduate student TE
Has not recorded any stats so far for the 1-1 Golden Flashes.
