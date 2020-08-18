It remains to be seen how many fans the Venice High volleyball team will be allowed to play in front of this year, but one thing is for certain — the court won’t be quiet with Paden Keller on the floor.
The upbeat and enthusiastic junior has become one of the Indians’ most essential players despite entering just her second year on varsity. Quick to flash a big smile and encourage her teammates, Keller is the team’s “firecracker,” coach Brian Wheatley said.
“She brings an intensity, and that’s usually measured by how loud it is on your side,” the five-time state champion coach said.
“We always say, ‘Good volleyball players talk,’ and we haven’t seen a final four team that doesn’t talk. It’s important to be excited. This is an emotional game and that gives you a lot of momentum.”
A competitive gymnast for 10 years growing up in the Venice area, Keller was outgrowing the sport in middle school and wanted to give team sports a shot.
Though it took some urging from best friend and now-teammate Chirsten Montgomery, Keller eventually joined Wheatley’s Venetian Bay club volleyball team in 8th grade.
Since then, it’s been a steady climb.
After she spent her 9th grade season on the freshman team, she bypassed JV altogether and earned a starting role last season with the Lady Indians.
While it wasn’t necessarily an easy transition right away, Keller soon found her stride. She finished the year with 212 kills (fourth most on the team) along with 38 blocks (second most). This past offseason she was named as a high honorable mention player by PrepVolleyball.com — making her one of the top sophomores in the country.
“It’s a sport that I can let loose and be myself,” she said. “I can put my whole entire heart into it and never be judged for it. I can be everything that I want to be out there.”
It wasn’t an easy start to the year for Keller or Montgomery as they stepped into an impact role as sophomores, but by the time playoffs rolled around they were two of the most reliable players on the team.
Their play helped lead Venice to the state semifinals against Leon, where the the season came to an end. But coming so close to a state championship has them hungry for more.
“I want a ring,” Keller said. “That would be my dream.”
“Hopefully we can win states,” Montgomery added. “I have the mentality that you have to go all the way, and you can’t get anything lower.”
In the meantime, the Indians will simply settle for getting to play some regular season games — something that was in question as recently as last week.
However, the Florida High School Athletic Association voted to allow the regular season to begin on Sept. 4 — giving Keller and the Indians good reason to stay encouraged.
“I was really concerned whether we were working this hard to not have a season, but now that it’s coming, it’s all gonna pay off,” she said.
“I love it. I look forward to being in the gym. Everyone always tells me, ‘I wish I had as much energy as you when I come into the gym.’ I just like being here. This is my favorite atmosphere to be in. I’m so excited to play.”
