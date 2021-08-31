VENICE — The thought of Paden Keller missing any time on the court doesn’t sit well with fans of the Venice volleyball team.
The senior middle hitter’s presence is so wanted on the court that even losing her shoe for a few seconds struck a chord of concern with the student section during a match against Lakewood Ranch at the TeePee on Tuesday night.
“No! We need you,” a voice cried out, followed by cheers as Keller quickly put her shoe back on.
Though it wasn’t just Keller (11 kills) who led the Lady Indians (3-1) to a 3-0 sweep over the Mustangs, she led Venice on several runs that kept the lead out of reach all night long.
Along with Keller, Leah Bartlett had a game-high 15 kills while Brighton Ferguson and Ashely Reynolds added four aces a piece.
“She’s adding 10-to-20 kills a game,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said of Keller. “What she does for us is spread out our offense because people have to be concerned about her.
“All of a sudden, another hitter is available to take a swing.”
Keller missed the preseason for Venice, and the Lady Indians struggled in a pair of losses to Community School of Naples and Steinbrenner.
Since her return, however, Venice has opened the regular season 3-1 including a pair of sweeps — over Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch — as well as a hard-fought 3-1 win at Forest (Ocala) in which Keller delivered a team-high 23 kills.
Back at the TeePee on Tuesday night, Keller opened the second and third sets with runs of three straight kills — bringing the crowd to life and stretching out Venice’s growing lead.
“It was tough just sitting there knowing I couldn’t do anything (in the preseason), but I learned more about what I need to do,” Keller said.
“We had a talk about not playing as individuals, and I think that’s really helped us.”
As Keller and Bartlett fired kill after kill at Lakewood Ranch, the Mustangs could hardly get out of their own way. Several return attempts by Lakewood Ranch went out of bounds, into the net or were hit too many times as self-inflicted errors only made it easier for Venice.
The Indians will host Cardinal Mooney at the TeePee at 7 p.m. on Tuesday as they round out their two-match week.
Win or lose, there’s sure to be some cheers for Keller along with way.
“The crowd and all of my teammates hyping me up makes me very excited and makes me want to do better every time I go out on the court,” the senior middle hitter said.
