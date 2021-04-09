NORTH PORT – For the North Port this season, it has been two steps forward, two steps back.
On Friday, the Bobcats took a huge step forward, taking advantage of numerous opportunities and getting a complete-game pitching effort from Brayden Kelly as they defeated Lemon Bay, 6-2.
Kelly commanded the strike zone, allowing just one walk on seven hits while striking out six as the Bobcats (10-9) rose above .500 with their third consecutive win.
“We took advantage of their mistakes and there have been days we haven’t. We continue to be focused and we came through with some hits at the end of the game,” said North Port coach Miles Mayer. “BK threw a heck of a game.”
Lemon Bay (15-4), which had won six of its last seven, never seemed to get things going. And while Kelly had everything going for him, Lemon Bay starter Trey Rutan struggled at times, walking three batters in the first and allowing two to score on wild pitches as North Port built a 3-0 lead. Kelly helped his cause with a sacrifice fly.
Rutan settled down and picked off two runners while his defense recorded two double plays, but the Manta Rays weren’t able to do much until the fourth when they recorded back-to-back singles.
That threat ended with Lemon Bay running itself out of the inning when both runners were picked off on the same play.
North Port built on its lead in the fifth. Lazaro Solazar walked and Ben Brown doubled. Mike Murray drove home a run with a sac fly to center and Kyle Yeager singles home another to make it 5-0.
Abel Albarran got Lemon Bay on the board in the sixth with an RBI single. Solazar got that run back for North Port with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning to make it 6-1 before an error in the seventh allowed the other Lemon Bay run to score.
“Baseball is funny that way," Mayer said. "We’ve been telling the boys that all year. We’ve had games we could have won and you can always lose in baseball."
Brown scored twice for North Port while Jayden Gordon had two hits. Albarran had two hits and an RBI for Lemon Bay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.