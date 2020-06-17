Wesley Kephart had to take a moment after he finished the final event of his high school career.
The Florida state champion swimmer had a lot to reflect on after wrapping up the last race of the state championship meet in his senior year — the 400 yard freestyle relay — at Sailfish Splash Water Park in Stuart.
“When I finished, it was surreal, because it was my last high school event ever,” Kephart said. “I was kind of sad, but also happy at the same time.”
Kephart was a big reason why the Venice boys swim team captured its first state championship in his junior season in 2018 — becoming an individual state champion along the way.
Though the Indians senior didn’t win a state championship this year, he accomplished more than most in his final season — wining a district championship in the 50 free and then coming in second at regionals and medaling at states. He also contributed to podium finishes at states in the 200 medley and 400 free relay.
His success in the pool along with his leadership and dedication to his team are what set him apart as the Sun’s Boys Swimmer of the Year.
“I don’t think a lot of things get to him or stress him out, which helps. He’s really optimistic,” Venice swim coach Jana Minorini said. “We were joking all year about his 50-free time and what we could get it to. So I threw out a number that would be a joke, or unattainable, to most swimmers. And he was like, ‘Yeah, I think I can do that.’
“It’s something really cool to see. A lot of athletes don’t have that self-drive.”
A swimmer since he was 8 or 9 years old, Kephart played other sports such as tackle football growing up, but with two parents, Cory and Jennifer, who swam for Gannon University and two siblings — older brother Austin and twin sister Ashley — who also picked up the sport, it was only natural that he followed suit.
By the time he was entering his freshman year at Seminole High, Kephart realized he had a gift for swimming.
“It was at our age-group championship for Florida,” he said. “I was coming off a dislocated knee a couple of months before so I wasn’t sure how it was going to go, but I ended up winning a couple events.
“That’s when I was like, ‘OK, I have to be serious about this now.’”
Swimming has since become a year-round commitment for Kephart, who competes for a club team when he isn’t swimming in high school meets. After competing for Seminole High for two years, he transferred to Venice for his junior and senior seasons.
At Venice, Kephart was a regular at the Indians’ Monday through Friday practices while also finding time to take his studies seriously, too.
A member of the school’s International Baccalaureate program and Medical Academy, he also earned his EMR and EKG certifications — with hopes of one day working in the medical field.
After reaching the pinnacle of high school swimming in his junior year, Kephart approached his senior season with a different focus — enjoying the moment.
“My teammates (were the best part),” Kephart said. “I was really close with all of them. Senior year I made it a goal to have more fun during the season. Team bonding was really an aspect of that. The dual meets were also very fun, cheering for everyone.”
Though Kephart has swam his last high school race, he’s not done in the sport by any means. After signing to swim for the University of Pittsburgh on National Signing Day, he’s guaranteed himself a future at the next level.
“I don’t think he’s done,” Minorini said of Kephart. “I definitely don’t think I’ve seen the fastest of what he’s capable of doing. Wesley is really special. He has an effortlessness about him. The speed he gets is so efficient and he’s so effective with his strokes.
“So I’m excited to see what he can do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.