Orion Kerkering had to stop himself to take in the moment this past week at Petco Park in San Diego.
The two-time Venice High state champion and current USF pitcher was one of nearly 300 prospects invited to the MLB Draft Combine from June 14-20, and is projected by some experts to be drafted on Day 2 of the MLB Draft (Rounds 2-10) next month in Los Angeles.
“I kinda had like a little-kid moment when they were out there doing the TV commercial,” Kerkering said of his experience at the combine. “I was taking in that moment. I was 50/50 with thoughts, like, ‘This could be the one and only time you’re out here, so just enjoy it,’ versus, ‘That could be you one day.’”
Though Kerkering was dominant for the Indians — 214 Ks, a 1.05 ERA, and a .157 opposing batting average — he has taken his game to another level with USF.
The redshirt sophomore added significant velocity to his fastball — now touching 98 mph and sitting at 93-96 mph — while adding RPMs (revolutions per minute) to an already devastating slider.
At the combine, Kerkering’s slider registered five of the top 10 breaking balls with the highest spin rate. His best pitch ranked third overall at 2,985 RPMs and he also threw the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth pitches with the most spin.
Kerkering has also continued to tinker with a changeup and curveball that have kept him as a strong strikeout threat in college baseball.
This past season, Kerkering had a roller-coaster type of campaign, throwing a team-high 67 2/3 innings with 10 starts and nine relief appearances. He finished with a 5.72 ERA, but struck out 91 batters while walking just 19.
Kerkering is currently listed as the No. 199 prospect of the 2022 MLB Draft class by MLB.com, ranked as a 40 prospect with a 50 fastball, 55 slider, 45 changeup and 45 control.
“Kerkering does a nice job of hiding the ball and creating some deception with his delivery,” his prospect profile reads on MLB.com. “And while his overall command needs to improve, he’s done a better job of finding the strike zone than he did in 2021. A team taking him at some point on Day 2 of the Draft might want to give him a chance to start, but there’s a pretty good chance he lands in a bullpen, where that slider could really play.”
It’s not just MLB.com that touts Kerkering’s draft prospects, either.
ProspectsLive.com has ranked Kerkering among the top 100-125 prospects in the ’22 class over the past few months.
“Standout with Orleans this summer on the Cape,” reads Kerkering’s profile on ProspectsLive. “Mid-90s fastball with good arm-side run, up to 97 with feel for the top of the zone. Kerkering mixes a sweepy slider in the mid-80s with tremendous depth and two-plane break; a true plus breaking ball with immense swing-and-miss potential. Kerkering has thrown a changeup, though he uses it sparingly. It’s fringy at best, but the shape suggests it could become an average offering as he develops.”
If that praise wasn’t enough, Kerkering also earned a little bit of online notoriety this past season. Rob Friedman, the owner of the popular Twitter account ‘Pitching Ninja’ highlighted some of Kerkering’s offerings, writing, ‘Orion Kerkering. Disgusting Breaking Balls. He’s more than a Star … he’s an entire freakin’ constellation.”
Kerkering’s breaking balls were on full display this past week, but it didn’t much matter, he said.
With so much data and statistics available to MLB scouts and front offices, a strong performance at the combine isn’t likely to shift opinion.
Instead, Kerkering said he took the opportunity to learn and connect with big leaguers and scouts.
“For the most part, everyone knows what everyone has at that point,” Kerkering said. “It’s more-so teams looking at the ball players they want and seeing if those players have the character that they want. I think my meetings went very well.”
Kerkering said as of now, he fully intends to turn pro this summer, regardless of where he is selected in the draft, and he has an advisor to guide him through the process.
Until those fateful days in mid-July, Kerkering said he will continue to throw at USF before spending July 17-19 — potentially his final days as an amateur baseball player — with his family in Tampa or Venice.
“I feel so much more confident now,” Kerkering said of how he feels about professional baseball now than when he graduated high school in 2019. “I’ve always been confident, but it’s different now. I’m just so much more prepared. I’ve talked with college coaches and former players about their careers. Just trying to learn baseball down to the smallest detail really helped a lot.
“I think that was the biggest turning point for me. Learning what works, what doesn’t, and what my future looks like for a baseball career.”
