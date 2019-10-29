North Port kicker John-Victor Oliveira vividly remembers his first game as a Bobcat.
In the spring of his freshman season, he missed two PATs in the first half and got an early lesson in kicking — or football in general.
Develop a short memory.
He bounced back in that game and was able to put through his final two attempts and has been the starting kicker since, keeping that lesson at the forefront of his mind.
"From then to now I've changed a lot," said Oliveira, who is also a prominent member of the soccer team.
"I used to sit on the sidelines and throw a hissy fit. Now I've learned watching the pros and college ball that you just have to live with it and learn from your mistakes. If you keep dwelling on it, it's gonna happen again and again."
Oliveira will be matched up with another one of the area's top kickers, John Moore, on Friday when North Port takes on Lemon Bay in the regular season finale.
Moore has been kicking since his sophomore year with the Mantas. He was named the top kicker/punter prospect by Prokicker.com for the Class of 2020.
Much like Oliveira, Moore had to learn how to stay mentally strong, though in a much different situation.
Ahead of what believed to be a breakout season at both kicker and defensive back, he suffered a major knee injury. A slip on a wet field while warming up for the season opener took away his entire junior season.
"MCL, MPFL, strained my meniscus, tore a little bit of the ACL, chipped knee cap," Moore said casually. "It was rough. We struggled at the kicking position, having two or three kickers try out. This year has been a lot different."
Ask any kicker, the mental game holds just as much importance as the pendulum swing of their leg.
Both kickers have been tested so far this season. Whether it's a pulled extra point or a blocked field goal, getting over it quickly has been a necessity.
Oliveira will typically go straight to the kicking net on the sideline to shake off any residual effects of a miss. He knows if he continues to dwell on it, his next kick will also be in jeopardy.
"I just keep working as if I'm kicking a regular field goal," Oliveira said. "You just gotta wait for fourth down and do it again without thinking about the last one. It's just nature, you have to go out and do what you need to do. You practice all week for that moment, you can't let it slip because you're nervous."
Moore doesn't get too much time to think about a miss. He plays defensive back out of necessity, nabbing two interceptions against Avon Park two weeks ago.
He's also a standout punter and though Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell would rather not utilize that skill as often, he has turned heads in away stadiums with his bombs and accuracy.
"We haven't won a lot of games, but the success we've had has stemmed from him," Southwell said. "We've won the field position battle. It's all about that dude's right leg. Teams don't know, they line up at 40 yards and it's going over their head.
"We don't have a harder working kid in our weight room. He was still outlifting everybody as just a kicker. Everything he sets his hands on, he's gonna do it all the way and I'm so glad to see him reaping the benefits."
As highly-touted as both players are, they are both still scouring the college ranks for their first offer. Though they have been in contact with multiple coaches, recruiting can often be tough sledding for kickers.
While a typical recruiting class might feature multiple slots for certain positions, kickers are vying for one open spot. That makes it more challenging to catch the eye of a program.
Even so, the two continue to make the rounds to camps and flood coaches with film.
"It's hard for a kicker," Oliveira said. "There's so many of us all battling for one spot. I've talked with coaches and thought I had the spot locked down and then next week they offered someone else. (An offer) would be the best thing to happen to me.
"I need to find somewhere to go. I know I'm gonna go to college. If I can do it kicking, that'd be a dream come true."
