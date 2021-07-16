Only four more Fridays stand between the doldrums of summer and the return of high school football.
Each of our area teams from Venice to Punta Gorda will be in action — almost exclusively on the road — on Aug. 20 in an annual Kickoff Classic preseason game.
Though the results of last year may hint at what’s to come in 2021, the first glimpses of how that will actually look will soon be put on full display.
Some teams, like Venice, Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay, have plenty of reason to believe they can return to the playoffs, while others, like North Port and DeSoto County, are expected to continue rebuilding.
Here’s the preseason games worth watching closely:
Venice at Northwestern (Miami)
The best preseason game is the one that also comes with the furthest drive.
There are few questions surrounding the Indians, who return a pair of highly-recruited defensive players in Elliot Washington and Damon Wilson while also adding a trio of senior transfers at quarterback, receiver and tight end.
Facing Northwestern, however, shouldn’t be easy.
The Bulls had a coronavirus-shortened schedule last year, but still beat Miami Central, Miami Palmetto and Key West while also hanging tight with American Heritage in a 12-3 loss and scoring two touchdowns on IMG Academy.
Charlotte at Barron Collier (Naples)
It will be interesting enough to see what the Tarpons offense looks like without former quarterback John Busha — the team leader in touchdowns, total offense and rushing yards in 2020.
Add in several key returners poised for a breakout like Brayan Augustin, Connor Trim, Keon Jones, Logan Pritchard, Cael Newton and others, and there’s plenty to look out for as Charlotte debuts this fall.
These new and returning Tarpons will be faced with Barron Collier, which won six of nine games against a relatively weak schedule — with its win against Fort Myers the only one against a winning team.
South Fort Myers at Lemon Bay
The Mantas have just one recent winning season to lean on, but they’re already establishing a reputation for winning games with a hard-nosed rushing attack and defensive front.
Though the offense already flashed its potential in a spring game win over Evangelical Christian with new quarterback Trey Rutan and returning All-Area First Team running back Jason Hogan, South Fort Myers should serve as a tougher test.
The Wolfpack went 5-5 last year, beating Riverdale, East Lee County, Island Coast, Dunbar and Estero.
In the area’s only home game, Lemon Bay will get a chance to show it’s ready for another winning season.
Pirates, Bulldogs and Bobcats take to the road
The other three area teams — Port Charlotte, DeSoto County and North Port — are each working to replace some key senior players from last season.
The Pirates, who are hoping for a return to the playoffs, are scheduled to play at Island Coast (6-5).
The Bulldogs, in their first season under new coach Sam Holland, will play at Avon Park (3-6).
The Bobcats, also in their first season with a new head coach — former North Port player Garon Belser — will play at Booker (1-8).
