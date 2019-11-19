The Kings traveled to Miami for Round 2 of the Regional Playoffs to face off against the Florida City Razorbacks.
The Kings received the ball first on the opening drive, which led to a turnover on downs on the Razorbacks 30 yard line.
The defense then held them to a quick 4-and-out.
Late in the second quarter, the Razorbacks scored on a run off tackle to take a 7-0 lead going into halftime.
With some halftime adjustments, the offense came out moving the ball. After big runs by Bryce Bigelow, Bryce Palmer and Austin Bowman, the offense finally got on the board and the kick by Noah Wireman was good for the extra two points for an 8-7 lead.
However, Florida City scored again early in the fourth quarter on a long run to the outside to retake the lead, 14-8.
With five minutes left in the game, the Kings offense marched all the way down the field to score on a Bigelow sweep to the outside.
With the score tied 14-14, the Kings elected to go for 1:30 left on the clock. But the extra point was no good, sending the game into overtime.
In a Kansas City tie-breaker from the 10 yard line, Florida City scored on the third play.
The Kings had the opportunity to counter, but were stuffed short on a 4th down play on the goal line.
Defensively Jaeden Williams, Jase Bigelow and Jacob Florea disrupted or assisted on tackles all game. There was great blocking on offense by Aaron Hayes, Zander Moore, Brady Jernigan and Ayden Powell.
With the loss, the Kings finish their season at 10-1 and Peace River Conference champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.