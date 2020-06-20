As high school volleyball was nearing the end of the regular season Sadie Kluner was starting to feel the pressure.
A volleyball player in the Venice area since she was 7 years old, Kluner knows all too well the tradition of winning that comes with wearing the green and white — a program that’s produced five state titles since 1998.
But with the team stumbling on a 2-8 stretch to end the regular season, Venice was in danger of its first losing season in decades.
“It was really hard adjusting to having a whole new team basically,” said Kluner, who was one of two returning starters after 10 seniors graduated. “I felt like it put a lot of pressure on me and Gabbie (Atwell) because we’ve had such a high-caliber program over the years. I didn’t want to let the school and the town down, like if we didn’t win districts or something.
“It got to me a little because our fan section started to dwindle when we went on our losing streak.”
Though Venice entered the postseason at 12-12, its worst record in years, Kluner, the Sun’s Volleyball Player of the Year, helped wake the Indians up in the playoffs.
Venice swept its way to victory in the district semifinals, district championship, regional quarterfinals and regional semifinals — with Kluner, who had a 504-kill season, recording at least 15 kills in each win.
However, the senior outside hitter and her teammates were pushed to the brink on their way to a regional championship.
Pitted against a 21-win Fort Myers team that includes Notre Dame commit Paris Thompson, the two teams split the first two sets to send it to a winner-take-all fifth set.
With the season on the line, Kluner opened the fifth set with four straight kills, helping her team get out to an early lead that it would hold on to for its seventh regional title in the past eight years.
But it wasn’t just Kluner’s ability to slam down a spike that helped send Venice to the state tournament. Her ability to mentor new starters such as Paden Keller and Kiersten Montgomery — Kluner’s younger cousin — into legitimate weapons gave the Indians the depth they needed in the playoffs.
“Sadie needs to be Player of the Year,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “She’s 6A Player of the Year in my book. She was awesome all year. The first half of the year, she carried us on her shoulders. And she kept on getting these young kids to grow and catch up.
“They followed our two seniors’ lead, and it turned out awesome.”
The Indians were eliminated in the next round, falling 3-0 to eventual state champion Leon in the state semifinals, but Kluner has been able to rest easy knowing she exceeded almost everyone’s expectations for Venice volleyball in 2019.
Next year, she’ll be suiting up for Anderson University in South Carolina armed with plenty of experience in the spotlight.
