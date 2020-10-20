The Venice High football team is still figuring out what it’s capable of in 2020.
Since a Week 1 loss to IMG Academy, the Indians (6-1) have steamrolled their competition — including handing Lakeland its fourth home loss in the past 18 years.
However, it’ll be a challenge for Venice to keep that up when American Heritage (3-1) comes to Powell-Davis Stadium this Friday at 7 p.m.
American Heritage was ranked as the No. 20 team in the nation by MaxPreps before a 3-0 loss to Trinity Christian Academy — a team Venice beat, 50-49 in 2OT in 2019 — dropped them down to No. 66 in the U.S. and No. 11 in the state this past week.
“I would say we have the best offense they’ve faced,” Peacock said. “I don’t think they’re gonna shut us out. We’re gonna be ourselves, and I don’t think they’re gonna present too many things that we can’t be who we’ve been.
“I don’t think we’re gonna score 60. We’re gonna have to work for everything we can get. (Quarterback) Colin (Blazek) is the X-factor. He’s special. When you have a guy back there who is as good as him, hopefully that will present (American Heritage) with a problem.”
The Patriots are coached by former NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain, and his reputation has followed him to American Heritage. Surtain has 15 players with Division-I offers including five-star safety James Williams (a Miami commit), one of the top 100 high school players in the country according to Sports Illustrated.
But it’s not just Williams who causes havoc on defense. The Patriots blitz on nearly every down with a dangerous front seven that includes four-star defensive end Richard Thomas (offers from Auburn, FSU and others) defensive tackle Belizaire Bassette (offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Pittsburgh) and linebackers David Vadala (sophomore with an offer from Michigan) and Marvin Jones Jr. (four-star with offers from Alabama, Baylor, FSU, and more).
“Their defense is a lot more complex than most of the defenses we face,” said senior Ethan Mort, who is a three-star right tackle committed to UCF. “They blitz like 90 percent of the time. So it’s a little more intense in practice.”
The Patriots are also stacked in the secondary, with four cornerbacks who have Power-5 offers including four-star Earl Little Jr. (offers from Alabama, LSU, Miami, etc.) and three-star Brian Blades II (offers from Pittsburgh, Syracuse, etc.)
But for as talented as American Heritage is on defense, points have been hard to find.
Along with a shutout loss last week, they also were held to one score in a 7-3 win over Chaminade-Madonna. They did, however, blow out Clearwater, 24-0, and Bartram Trail, 35-10.
There are a few playmakers to watch out for on offense, too.
Sophomore running back Mark Fletcher is a four-star recruit with offers from Alabama, FSU, Arizona State and Georgia. Receivers Oronde Gadsden II, Michael Watkins and Jacolby Spells all have D-I offers as well, along with quarterbacks Blake Murphy and Vinson Davis.
If Venice can find the end zone this Friday, it will be the first team to do so on offense against the Patriots this year, who allowed a blocked punt touchdown to Bartram Trail.
But the Indians are no slouches themselves. They’ve averaged nearly 54 points per game since the Week 1 loss and are ranked No. 7 in the state by MaxPreps — four spots above the Patriots.
“A lot of guys get worked up, like ‘Oh, it’s IMG, they’re No. 1,’” Mort said. “I try to tell them, ‘They’re high school players, just like us.’ At the end of the day they’re not much different than we are.
“We thought Lakeland was the turning point, and then we whooped them. So this game is just another test of who we are. Are we that team? I think we’re gonna come out on top.”
Players to watch: Colin Blazek, Weston Wolff, Ethan Mort, Charles Brantley, Steffan Johnson, Jayshon Platt, Da'Marion Escort, Myles Weston, Keyon Sears, Logan Ballard, Damon Wilson Jr., Wesley Piggins, Elliot Washington.
Last meeting: N/A.
Prediction: Venice 24-17.
Charlotte (4-2) at Port Charlotte (5-1), 7:30 p.m.
The biggest rivalry in our area, it’s always a can’t-miss game when the Tarpons and Pirates go head-to-head.
Last year, Port Charlotte won for the first time in six years and this year’s team looks capable of repeating — led by third-year starting quarterback Logan Rogers and a pair of 6-foot-5 receivers in Solomon Luther and Alex Perry.
Charlotte has been formidable at times as well, beating tough Braden River and Lehigh teams. However, the Tarpons have now lost two straight — to Fort Myers and Palmetto — as the offense has struggled.
Could it be the start of a Pirates’ streak? Or will the Tarpons reclaim the rivalry?
Players to watch: Port Charlotte - Logan Rogers, Jakeemis Pelham, Alex Perry, Solomon Luther, Virgil Luther, Abel Marquez Jr., Jaekwon Pringle, Diego Gabaldon, Charlie Vanamburg, Dekwann Martin.
Charlotte - John Busha, Isaac White, Brayan Augustin, Tai’Viahn Kelly, Ethan Redden, Nelson Daniels, John Gamble, Keon Jones, Jaden Opalach, Niqueu Graham, Justus Pagan, Logan Pritchard, Cael Newton.
Last meeting: 24-20 Port Charlotte win on Oct. 18, 2019.
Prediction: Port Charlotte 35-14.
Lemon Bay (5-1) at Avon Park (2-3), 7:30 p.m.
The Mantas have been rolling since a 33-27 Week 1 loss to King’s Academy — winning five straight including three consecutive wins by at least 40 points.
What’s been particularly impressive about Lemon Bay’s run is that the defense has stepped up to match the offense’s output. The Mantas have now posted three shutouts in a row as veteran players such as Henry Schouten and Louis Baldor have stepped up to lead the way.
Avon Park, on the other hand, is coming off back-to-back blowout losses in which it couldn’t score. The teams’ only common opponent — Lake Placid — lost to Lemon Bay, 42-0, last week and lost, 14-6, to Avon Park in Week 1.
Players to watch: Austin Andrle, Jason Hogan, Jacob Sekach, Aaron Pasick, Henry Schouten, Louis Baldor, Chris Domoracki, Mitch Ramsey, Everett Baker.
Last meeting: 35-6 Lemon Bay win on Oct. 18, 2019.
Prediction: Lemon Bay 42-7.
DeSoto County (0-6) at Estero (1-3), 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs were two points away from winning their first game of the season as LaBelle snuck past them, 7-6, last week.
It was the only close game of the year for DeSoto and the first time it scored against first-string competition.
But even though the Bulldogs couldn’t pull out the upset, another opportunity awaits this week. Estero has won just one game — 21-16 over Cape Coral last week — and has lost to LaBelle, Island Coast and Bonita Springs.
This is one of the most evenly matched games of the year for the Bulldogs.
Players to watch: Andy Garibay, Keimar Richardson, Blas Cervantes, Shon Galloway, Jalen Taylor.
Last meeting: 35-0 DeSoto County win on Oct. 18, 2019.
Prediction: DeSoto County 14-7.
