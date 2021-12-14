VENICE — The Venice High football team had grown accustomed to facing the 12-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders on the path to the state final over the past five years.
The Indians beat the Raiders once in five tries — going on to win it all in 2017 — but have otherwise ended their season in frustration.
Now in its first year in 8A competition, Venice (13-1) won’t have to play St. Thomas Aquinas, but that doesn’t mean winning the state championship will be easy.
The Indians will have to get through Apopka (12-2, No. 7 in FL) in the 8A state final on Saturday at 1 p.m. at DRV PNK Stadium to win the program’s third state title.
“I think it would be good to win the first year,” Venice coach John Peacock said of his team’s initial year in 8A. “People might wonder how many state championships we’d have if we’d been playing in 8A for the past five years.”
The Blue Darters (12-2) have won three state championships in 2001, 2012 and 2014 as they have established themselves as a powerhouse in the Orlando area.
This season, they’ve dominated much of their competition in a return to the state final.
Apopka has allowed just 6.8 points per game this season and has shut out six teams with a defense that features several standout players.
Four-star defensive lineman Kaven Call (offers to Georgia, Arkansas, Auburn) and four-star cornerback Nikai Martinez (UCF commit) headline the unit, along with a linebackers corps that also includes three-stars Travion Barnes (offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Coastal Carolina) and Josiah Robinson (Coastal Carolina commit).
The defensive front applies plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks — with 37 sacks in 14 games — led by Call, Michael Spain and Yamir Bentancourt with seven apiece.
Apopka hasn’t forced many turnovers with seven interceptions and eight fumble recoveries through 14 games, but several Blue Darters defenders have proved dangerous as 10 players have forced at least one turnover.
As overwhelming as the defense has been, however, facing the Apopka offense might be even more of a challenge.
“One of the toughest things about facing them is they run two different offenses,” Peacock said. “They run a single-wing offense and a normal spread offense. They do what’s working. If they get in the single-wing and it’s working, they don’t go away from it. But they can if they need to.
“(Defensive coordinator Larry) Shannon and the defensive staff have the biggest task in getting prepared. It’s great that we’ve had two weeks to prepare for this offense.”
The Blue Darters offense is typically run-heavy, but can pass the ball effectively, too.
A stable of three junior running backs led by Keyondray Jones (184 carries for 1,207 yards and 12 TDs) has powered the offense to average just over 30 points per game.
Quarterback Andrew McClain — the younger brother of USF quarterback Timmy McClain — has thrown for 716 yards and eight scores to four interceptions while also rushing for 196 yards and three additional scores.
Apopka has shown it can win with both its offense and its defense this postseason.
The Blue Darters have mostly won in blowout fashion — 42-0 over Creekside, 34-3 over Bartram Trail and 21-0 over Treasure Coast — except for a 28-27 overtime win over Seminole in the regional final.
“It’s the state championship game,” Peacock said. “For some of these guys, this will be the last time they suit up and they know it. There’s gonna be some high emotions in the game, for sure. They have to realize they’re prepared, though.
“I just told them, ‘Whatever happens, let’s play for each other.’”
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Omari Hayes, Jayshon Platt, Trenton Kintigh, Damon Wilson II, Myles Weston, Elliot Washington II, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard
Last meeting: N/A
Prediction: 35-21 Venice win
How to get tickets: Any Venice High football fans wanting to go watch the state final can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster for $12 by searching "Venice Indians" or "Apopka Blue Darters". Tickets will cost $15 on the day of the game at the stadium.
Venice will play Apopka in the FHSAA 8A state championship on Sat. Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
Fan bus information: Fan busses will leave Venice from the east parking lot of the Venice Airport at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Fans are welcome to bring their own tables, coolers and food that can be stored underneath the bus.
To purchase a seat, email indianfanbus@gmail.com or text or call Nikki Adkins at (740) 357-8001.
Fan bus tickets are $35 per seat and can be paid via Venmo, PayPal or in person today at Joey D's from 6-8 p.m.
Sales close tonight at 8 p.m. for all tickets.
