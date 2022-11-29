Johnson

Venice has had it pretty easy to start the playoffs thanks to talented players like running back Alvin Johnson III.

 SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

VENICE — The Venice football team has dominated its overmatched opponents in all three weeks of the playoffs so far, but that might not be the case this Friday night.

The Buchholz Bobcats of Gainesville (10-2) will feature an explosive offense led by a pair of SEC commits when they come to Powell-Davis Stadium to play Venice in the Class 4S state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.


