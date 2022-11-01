VENICE — There’s no shame in looking ahead when the playoffs are already locked in.
For the Venice High football team, all eyes will go to the latest Florida High School Athletic Association’s rankings released some time today.
Venice has almost certainly locked up the No. 1 seed in Region 4S-4, especially after second-seeded Manatee lost to Palmetto this past week.
Still, Venice could better its chances to host the state semifinal — should it make it that far — with a win this Friday night against Clearwater Academy International at 7:30 p.m. at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“This game matters,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “We can’t go into the playoffs not playing well. We’re treating this like a playoff game, because we want to be home, not just for regions, but for Round 4. If we lose this game, that probably nullified that opportunity.
“I think if we win it, we’ll have a chance to be No. 2 (in Region 4S) and then you never really know what happens.”
Clearwater Academy International (7-1) does not compete in the FHSAA, but is ranked as the No. 20 team in the state, according to MaxPreps.
The Knights haven't played many familiar opponents this season, but did defeat Palmetto, 34-15, and Riverview, 46-7, before losing to Lakeland, 44-6, two weeks ago.
Clearwater Academy has talent on both sides of the ball, but has been particularly strong on offense — scoring no less than 26 points in all seven of its wins.
The Knights are led by junior quarterback Evans Chuba, who has thrown for 1,338 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing for 128 yards and two scores across five games.
Chuba typically targets four receivers: Wideouts Jack and Luke Gutek and Dallas Sims, along with tight end Ludovic Martin.
In the backfield, sophomore Khalid Campbell and senior Ben Cottrell have split carries, with Cottrell leading production with more than 500 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns.
“Their quarterback is really talented,” Peacock said. “He throws a really nice ball. They have a receiver, (Sims) and another they like to go to. Their running back, (Cottrell) is a good runner. Their offensive line is huge.”
The Knights can cause problems on the defensive side of the ball, too.
Led by linebacker Dylan Simpson, the defense has averaged more than 15 tackles for loss per game, along with five sacks per game.
The secondary makes teams pay, too, with seven players recording interceptions, led by three-star cornerback Noah St-Juste's two.
“Defensively, they’re going to give us a lot of looks,” Peacock said. “They’re pretty exotic on defense. They go from an even front to an odd front to give you different blitz looks. Hopefully our tempo will nullify a lot of that stuff. But they’re very talented.”
Last meeting: 51-26 Venice win on Nov. 6, 2020
Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, OLB Carter Dalton, MLB Eli Seed, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Colin Adkins
Prediction: 28-21 Venice
