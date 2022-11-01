Wolff

Weston Wolff scores a touchdown over a Clearwater Academy International defender in the last meeting between the two teams in November of 2020/ 

 SUN FILE PHOTO

VENICE — There’s no shame in looking ahead when the playoffs are already locked in.

For the Venice High football team, all eyes will go to the latest Florida High School Athletic Association’s rankings released some time today.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments