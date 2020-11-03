Venice High football coach John Peacock has learned some valuable coaching tricks in his 14 years leading the Indians.
He has learned what play to use on fourth-down and long, when to go for an unexpected onside kick and maybe more importantly, what it takes to keep his players focused.
Coming off back-to-back losses, Peacock gave his team a mental break from the grind on Tuesday.
Practice concluded with the offensive line playing against the defensive line in a game of 7v7 — highlighted by an over-the-shoulder one-handed grab by guard John Kisgen, who was mobbed by teammates after the score.
Soon after, a Kona shaved ice truck rolled onto the field and the defense — which won the short scrimmage — was rewarded with first dibs.
“We’re keeping our minds off it,” Peacock said of the two straight losses to American Heritage and Manatee. “It’s been a rough two weeks for us, and I just can’t lose them mentally. I have to make sure we’re staying fresh both mentally and physically.
“We had a really good practice today before we did all the fun stuff.”
It won’t be easy for Venice (6-3) to avoid losing its third straight game as it hosts Clearwater International Academy for its regular season finale.
The Knights are 2-4 and ranked as the No. 115 team in the state, according to MaxPreps, but those numbers don’t tell the whole story.
After an 0-4 start, Clearwater International has won two straight — a 60-0 win over Surge Academy and a 30-29 win over Vero Beach.
The Knights lean on a strong and talented offensive line that has four players weighing in over 300 pounds including three 3-star players in Bruno Zandamela (OT w/ offers from Indiana, Iowa State, FIU), Albert Reese (OT Rutgers commit) and Percy Speights (OT w/ offers from FIU, FAMU, Colorado State).
Running behind those big bodies is 3-star running back and Stanford commit Brendon Barrow, who had a three-touchdown night in the win over Vero Beach.
But it’s not simply a rushing attack for the Knights.
Quarterback Luca Stanzani has proven to be more than capable and he has a 3-star USF commit at wide receiver in Nickolas Tshivuadi.
However, Clearwater International has allowed at least 29 points in five of six games so far. They’re led by a pair of linebackers — Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge and Darius McKenzie — who both have D-I offers and have proven to be the heart of the defense.
But regardless of how talented the Knights are, Peacock and his players are well aware of what’s at stake this Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“That’s why we do everything we do. It’s for the playoffs and winning a state championship,” Peacock said. “As long as I can keep them mentally intact from suffering three losses, we’re gonna be alright.
“Absolutely this is a huge game. We have to come out, play well and right the ship this week.”
Players to watch: Colin Blazek, Chuck Brantley, Steffan Johnson, Jayson Platt, Myles Weston, Keyon Sears, Weston Wolff, Ethan Mort, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard, Elliot Washington.
Last meeting: N/A.
Prediction: 42-28 Venice.
Hardee (1-4) at DeSoto County (0-8), 7:30 p.m.
The oldest rivalry in Florida will continue this week when Hardee travels to play at DeSoto County.
Even though both teams have struggled this year, this annual matchup is one that each team has had circled all year long.
The Wildcats have beaten just one team — a 14-0 win over Fort Meade — and lost by at least 20 points in its other four games to Port Charlotte, Lake Gibson, Lake Wales and Sebring.
The Bulldogs remain winless, but have shown some life over the past month, and there’d be no better game for them to win than this one.
Players to watch: Keimar Richardson, Andy Garibay, Octavious Luther.
Last meeting: 42-6 Hardee win on Nov. 1, 2019.
Prediction: 24-12 Hardee.
