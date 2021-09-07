VENICE -- Any fans expecting to see a heavyweight match between the Venice High football team and Edgewater might have been disappointed with last week’s 41-7 blowout.
This Friday night, however, could be just what fans were expecting as No. 14 Cocoa comes from the East coast to Powell-Davis Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
“Cocoa is a good football team,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “They have unbelievable skill in the secondary on defense. Offensively, they have some good players at receiver, a really good quarterback and a running back who is extremely fast.
“We’re gonna have our hands full.”
The Tigers are a perennial powerhouse in 4A competition, with much of their success coming in the last 10-15 years.
Cocoa has won four state championships -- 2009, ‘10, ‘11 and ‘16 -- while finishing as the runner-up in ‘17 and ‘18. They have won 14 straight regional titles.
The Tigers (2-0) are well on their way to another playoff appearance this year after a couple of nail-biting wins to open the 2021 season. Cocoa beat Vero Beach (regional runner-up in 2020) 42-41 on the road in Week 1 before returning home to beat Osceola (state runner up in 2020) at home, 21-20, in Week 2.
“It shows that they have some character,” Peacock said of the Tigers’ two one-point wins. “They have some guts about them. They took Vero Beach to overtime and went for two to win that and then won a one-point game against Osceola.
“They’ve beaten two really good football programs. Winning close games does a lot for your football program. They’ll be hungry to avenge what happened last time they came here.”
Cocoa features players on both sides of the ball who demand attention.
The Tigers are balanced on offense, throwing the ball nearly as much as they run it, with senior playmakers at every position.
Senior quarterback Davin Wydner has completed 29-of-44 pass attempts (66%) for 526 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions. He is a three-star player with offers from Northwestern, Appalachian State, FAU, FIU and Georgia Tech.
Senior running back OJ Ross has been the team’s biggest threat on offense so far.
Ross has rushed for 291 yards and six touchdowns on just 41 carries, along with six catches for 119 yards and score. He is also a three-star player with offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Miami and Ole Miss.
Along with Ross, Donte Cook (10 rec. for 129 yards), Damargio Grimes (5 rec. for 88 yards) and Jmariyae Robinson (6 rec. for 180 yards, 2 TDs) round out the receiving corps.
Robinson, a three-star player, has offers from Cincinnati, FIU, FAU, Central Michigan and Toledo.
On defense, the Tigers are strongest in the secondary, where they feature players like cornerback/safety Cedric Hawkins (4-star with offers from UF, FSU, Arizona State, etc.) and cornerback Virgil Marshall (3-star committed to Toledo).
While the Tigers bring athletic defenders and a potent offense to the table, Venice appears to be well-suited to handle the challenge.
The Indians (1-0) have a glut of receivers in Omari Hayes, Jayshon Platt, Keyon Sears, Alex Perry and Austin Bray to challenge the Tigers’ secondary and a defense that’s fresh off a near shutout against Edgewater.
“It’ll be nice if we do it this week,” Peacock said of continuing his team’s hot start. “If we do it this week, we’ve made it through the gauntlet. We’ll have to finish up with Gibbons later, but it would be nice if we could seal the deal this week.
“We’re just trying to keep our guys focused on what the objective is. We have people ranking us No. 1 and we’re just trying to stay away from that kind of stuff and just focus on what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Players to watch: Omari Hayes, Da’Marion Escort, Jayshon Platt, Keyon Sears, Ryan Browne, Damon Wilson II, Trenton Kintigh, George Philip, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Myles Weston, Elliot Washington
Last meeting: 48-31 Venice win on Oct. 18, 2019
Prediction: Venice wins 38-14
