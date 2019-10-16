With both the Venice and Manatee football teams blowing out their district opponents last Friday night, the two teams ensured that their Oct. 25 matchup will be for the district championship.
But before the Indians can play for their fourth straight district title, they’ll host a game of nearly equal importance as the Cocoa Tigers come to play at Powell-Davis Stadium this Friday.
“I think even looking back three weeks ago, we realized this is going to be a huge game for our season not just for rankings, but also from a mental standpoint,” Venice coach John Peacock said.
Venice enters Week 9 ranked third in its region and a win against Cocoa would almost guarantee Venice a playoff spot regardless of the game against the Hurricanes in Week 10.
The Tigers — ranked No. 13 by FHSAA RPI and No. 24 by MaxPreps in Florida — are historically one of the strongest teams in the state, winning four state championships and have remained a contender for a fifth this year with a 5-1 start. Three Tigers alumni were selected in the NFL Draft this season — leading all Florida high schools.
This year, Cocoa is led by two high-profile college prospects and a deep supporting cast that makes its offense diverse and dangerous.
One of those prospects is 4-star Penn State commit Caziah Holmes, who has rushed for 823 yards and 11 touchdowns on 102 carries (17 per game) through six games.
Holmes has also caught 14 passes for 152 yards and is one of six Tigers players to catch a touchdown this season.
Part of what makes Holmes such a threat is the offensive line he runs behind. Led by 3-star Florida commit Richie Leonard (6-foot-2, 320 pounds), Cocoa’s offensive line features five players who are at least 6-foot-2 and weigh 260 pounds.
“He’s an unbelievable player,” Peacock said of Holmes. “They’re big up front, too. They have a huge offensive line and one of the best tackles in the country in Richie Leonard.”
But it’s not just about the run game for the Tigers.
Cocoa has run the ball 188 times and passed the ball 159 times — all from starting quarterback Diego Arroyo (101-of-159 for 1,203 yards, 8 TDs and 1 INT).
And it’s not only the play-calling that’s balanced, but how the Tigers spread the ball around, too.
Five receivers have caught at least 14 passes for at least 150 yards. So far, that offensive attack has resulted in 30.5 points per game and just one loss — a 37-23 defeat to Hoover (the No. 3 team in Alabama).
Cocoa isn’t quite as loaded on defense — featuring 3-star defensive end Marquise Freeman and defensive tackle Dajavon White (32 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8 sacks).
In total, the Tigers have 18 sacks and have forced 10 turnovers through their six games this year. Outside linebacker AJ Williams has shown he can be a threat rushing the passer as well, leading the team with 76 tackles and posting 8 tackles for loss, including 3 sacks.
Though Cocoa isn’t on par with teams Venice has hosted such as IMG Academy or St. Frances Academy, the Tigers are certainly no slouch of an opponent.
“Hopefully it pays off with the type of schedule we’ve been playing,” Peacock said. “If we can get this win, it would be huge for us. It would help us for playoffs, and just to beat a quality team like Cocoa would be great.”
Indians sticking with two quarterbacks in Week 9
Venice used quarterbacks Ryan Overstreet and Steffan Johnson in the absence of Nico DallaCosta on Friday night.
DallaCosta remains injured and Venice will go to Overstreet and Johnson again against the Tigers, Peacock said.
“This week is gonna be Ryan and Steffan,” Peacock said. “They’re both in the game plan and they’ll both be in and out of the game frequently. They’re both in our top 20 plays. I think Steffan has 7 and Ryan has 13.
“Ryan’s playbook is a little deeper in the passing game and Steffan’s is a little deeper in the run game.”
Johnson rushed 9 times for 120 yards including a 61-yard rushing touchdown on the first offensive play last week while Overstreet did all of his damage through the air, completing 15-of-20 attempts for 211 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Both of those guys did a real good job Friday night,” Peacock said. “I thought it was our most complete game. Very few penalties and I felt like the game ran smoothly. We looked good.”
