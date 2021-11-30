VENICE — The last time the Venice High football team made it past the state semifinals it won the state championship in 2017.
Since then, however, St. Thomas Aquinas has stood in the way every season — until now.
The Indians moved up to class 8A this season while the Raiders stayed put in 7A.
In this year’s state semifinals, Venice (12-1) will host a different team from South Florida as Columbus High of Miami (9-3) will come to Powell-Davis Stadium this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“Columbus is a very good football team,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “They won it all in 2019 and last year they didn’t enter the playoffs. They did a tri-county championship, and they won that. I know they started off a little slow this year, but they’ve rattled off eight straight wins.
“They’re used to this. They’re used to being here. They’re very well coached and they have some very good players. It’s gonna be one heck of a ballgame.”
No opponent has been able to keep up with Venice through three rounds of playoff competition. The Indians have led each opponent by at least 35 points at some point to force a running clock on the way to winning a regional championship.
However, the Explorers could be the first team to challenge the Indians this postseason.
Columbus opened the season 1-3 against top-tier competition such as Benedictine (No. 10 team in GA.), Bartram Trail (No. 38 in FL), Chaminade-Madonna (No. 4 in FL) and Palmetto of Miami (No. 30 in FL).
Since then, the Explorers haven’t lost behind a lockdown defense that hasn’t allowed more than 14 points since September.
The defense has playmakers at all levels and has forced 25 turnovers — led by four-star linebacker TJ Capers (Florida, Miami, NC State, Ole Miss, UCF) and three-star cornerbacks Ken Moore Jr. (Utah State commit) and Cornelius Wright (UMass commit), among others.
Up front, defensive linemen Daylen Russell (13 tackles for loss, three sacks) and John Starman (six tackles for loss, seven sacks) apply pressure on the ball carrier.
There haven’t been any statistical standouts on offense, but the game plan has been effective over the past two months.
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza (Yale commit) has thrown for 1,079 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions while targeting three primary receivers in Denim Desrosiers (302 yards, 4 TDs), Shiloh Conway (336 yards, TD) and Jaiden Mortazavi (167 yards, TD).
The run game has been divided among three backs as well, led by Tremonte Underwood Jr. (476 yards, 3 TDs) and closely followed by Edward Bandy (322 yards, 4 TDs) and Navy commit Denim Edwards (314 yards, 5 TDs).
“They don’t have a whole lot of guys who stand out over each other, but they’re really efficient and well coached,” Peacock said of the Explorers offense.
“They have a big offensive line that does a nice job, and they have a nice back and some solid receivers. They’re gonna be a lot better than what we’ve seen so far.”
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Omari Hayes, Jayshon Platt, Trenton Kintigh, Damon Wilson II, Myles Weston, Elliot Washington II, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard
Last meeting: N/A
Prediction: 35-14 Venice
