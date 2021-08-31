VENICE — Those outside the Venice High football program may be waiting to see if the Indians’ preseason success will carry over to the regular season.
Venice players like Trenton Kintigh, however, don’t need reminding of what’s at stake heading into the regular season home-opener this Friday night against Edgewater (Orlando), the 2020 7A state runner-up, at 7:30.
“We kind of felt like we had a chip on our shoulder playing Miami Northwestern, taking it back to last year,” he said. “We’ve had it since that loss to St. Thomas (Aquinas).
“This year is a new year and it’s a new team. There’s more to prove, and there’s more on the line.”
The Indians have had over a week to prepare for the Eagles — moving their Week 1 matchup to their Week 9 bye week after 18 Cardinal Gibbons players were forced to quarantine.
Meanwhile, Edgewater missed much of its preseason — including the Kickoff Classic game — due to a COVID-19 shutdown, but responded with a 49-6 Week 1 beatdown of Bishop Moore.
Eagles running back CJ Baxter, a four-star athlete with offers from FSU, Auburn, Arizona State and others, was a focal point of the offense in the win along with receiver/cornerback Jeremiah Connelly.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, Baxter had 175 yards by halftime as he scored on three straight touches — an 89-yard rushing touchdown, a 63-yard rushing touchdown and a 53-yard punt return touchdown.
Connelly had just two catches by the half (both Baxter and Connelly sat for the second half) but he made them count, scoring on touchdown grabs of 55 and 11 yards.
It might be easy to predict that the Eagles will get the ball to Baxter and Connelly again this week, but who’s giving it to them is up in the air.
Edgewater used two quarterbacks, senior Tyler Wesley and junior Chase Carter, in a series-by-series rotation in its Week 1 win and each threw a touchdown and completed several passes.
“They’re probably 70-30 run and a tough, physical team,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “Watching them on film, they’re a lot better than I thought they were. They’re really tough kids who are coached well and play hard. We’re gonna have our hands full.
“I think our front seven will be tested. They like to run the ball behind a good offensive line.”
Defensively, Edgewater graduated several top players, but return a few promising athletes like Marshall commit Winston Griffin at defensive end.
Griffin had two tackles for loss in the Week 1 win while his teammates added two more tackles for loss, a sack and two fumble recoveries.
Edgewater, which finished last year No. 9 in FL after a 31-21 state championship loss to St. Thomas Aquinas, has lost a few top players from last year’s team including receiver Christian Leary (Alabama) and athlete Deshawn Troutman (Miami), but otherwise looks to be a playoff contender once again.
“I know they’re physical, but I feel like we’re more physical than they are,” Kintigh said. “We’ve been grinding in the weight room. We’re definitely stronger than they are, and I know our conditioning is much better, too.
“I don’t think they’ll be able to keep up with us.”
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Da’Marion Escort, Jayshon Platt, Omari Hayes, Keyon Sears, David Raney, Damon Wilson II, Trenton Kintigh, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Elliot Washington, Myles Weston, Kirill Kotov
Last meeting: N/A
Prediction: Venice wins 35-27
