The playoffs have been a breeze for the Venice volleyball team, which hasn’t dropped a set since opening with a 3-0 district semifinal win over Charlotte just over a week ago.
However, the road to a state championship will only get tougher from here, beginning with a matchup against Fort Myers on Tuesday at the TeePee for the regional championship.
If the Lady Indians can win, it will be their eighth regional title in the past nine years, and secure them a spot among the Final Four in the state tournament.
“It’s a program that we face every year,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “The coaches there run a great program. I’m really good friends with the coach there. I think she’s been there close to 30 years. We always bounce things off of each other, but this year we haven’t really talked much because we were both hoping this is where we’d probably meet.
“My goal at the beginning of the season was to somehow have this match at home, so being the No. 1 seed in the region was a huge victory for our team.”
Though Venice (16-12) has gone 7-1 against the Green Wave over the last five years, Fort Myers has had one of its strongest seasons in a long time — going 21-9 on the way to a No. 44 ranking in the state.
All nine of Fort Myers’ losses have come in tournaments against top-tier competition, such as the Tournament of Champions in Arizona and the Battle at the Beach at Venice High.
And like Venice, the Green Wave haven’t had many struggles through the postseason, dropping just one set to Riverdale so far.
The team is led by 6-foot-1 outside hitter Paris Thompson, a Notre Dame commit who has led her squad with 423 kills (4.6 per set).
“They have some really strong hitters,” Wheatley said. “Paris Thompson is only a junior and she’s a big kid and a great player. We’re going to have to try and contain her as much as possible.”
Alongside Thompson is outside hitter Isabella Perry (2.2 kills per set) and 6-foot-3 middle hitter Emily Stewart (2.5 kills and 0.6 blocks per set).
Setting up these hitters will be 5-foot-5 junior Sophia Leon-Tabor (753 assists), who has almost exclusively handled setting duties for the Green Wave.
Though the Green Wave has a potent offensive attack, Venice has four players on its front row who can match them blow-for-blow.
Senior outside hitters Sadie Kluner (4.8 kills per set) and Gabbie Atwell (2.4 kills per set) lead the attack on the outside and have shown they can come up with kills in crunch-time, as Kluner did in the regional semifinals with a 23-kill night.
The Indians may have the advantage in the middle where they have 6-foot-2 middle hitter Kiki Montgomery (2.3 kills per set) and 5-foot-10 middle hitter Paden Keller (2.1 kills per set). In the playoffs, the recipe for success has been attacking the middle with Montgomery and Keller to open up the outside for Kluner to swing her powerful shots.
“(Kiki and Paden) have really come a long way. They have a full varsity season under their belts now and something clicked three or four weeks ago for both of them. They’ve been huge contributors for us and have been a big reason why we’ve been so successful, so teams that we play are definitely gonna have to respect that aspect of our game.”
But Fort Myers has proven to be a tough defensive team as well, led by its lone senior in libero Libby Bickelhaupt (3.8 digs per set). Thompson (3.2 digs per set), Leon-Tabor (2.3 digs per set) and Perry (2.2 digs per set) all contribute to a defense that’s allowed opponents to crack the 20-point threshold in just two sets throughout the playoffs.
Though Venice has had Fort Myers’ number in recent history, none of that will matter on Tuesday night as the Indians continue their chase for their sixth state championship.
