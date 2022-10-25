Bentley

Venice and quarterback Brooks Bentley have played the past two games at Sarasota High School due to damage from Hurricane Ian. 

 SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

VENICE — When Hurricane Ian rolled through Venice late last month, it left Powell-Davis Stadium a little beat up.

A goalpost was snapped. An equipment trailer tipped over. Insulation from nearby buildings littered the field. The press box, already dealing with a rat infestation, sustained water damage to its roof.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments