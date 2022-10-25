VENICE — When Hurricane Ian rolled through Venice late last month, it left Powell-Davis Stadium a little beat up.
A goalpost was snapped. An equipment trailer tipped over. Insulation from nearby buildings littered the field. The press box, already dealing with a rat infestation, sustained water damage to its roof.
Now three weeks removed, the mess has been cleaned up and Venice football has been cleared to return home. The Indians will play host to IMG White at 7:30 p.m. this Friday in its penultimate regular season contest.
“It’s huge, especially with the playoffs coming up,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “Hopefully we’ll get home field advantage in the playoffs, and that’s huge for us. Tom Edwards, one of our school board members, stepped up and helped get it done.”
Peacock said that most of the damage — instability found in part of the bleachers — was actually caused from using a front-end loader to move a high-jump pit years ago. The bleachers have been reinforced.
Returning home was of the utmost importance to the Indians, who are in position to host playoff games at least through the regional rounds. Venice, ranked No. 24 in the state by the FHSAA last week, is the top seed in Region 4S-4 by a wide margin over No. 2 Manatee (No. 62 in FL).
After securing a playoff berth with a district championship win against Riverview last week, Venice (4-2) only has to worry about maintaining its No. 1 region seed the rest of the way.
Locking in that home field advantage continues this week against IMG Academy White — the No. 133 team in state, according to MaxPreps.
IMG White (5-2) has beaten up on lesser teams, outscoring opponents, 201-42, in its wins, but has lost against the only two top-100 teams on its schedule, Sebring and Berkeley Prep.
The White Ascenders have a balanced offense led by senior 3-star quarterback Parker Leise, who has thrown for 926 yards and 15 touchdowns to four interceptions in seven games.
Leise’s two favorite receivers this season have been John Holbrook (19 receptions for 383 yards, 7 touchdowns) and Jacob Diver (11 rec. for 219 yards, 2 TDs), but he has also spread the ball around — throwing touchdowns to six pass-catchers.
The rushing attack has been led by sophomore running back Demitrias Fletcher, who has 460 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns.
“They’re a pretty good high school football team,” Peacock said. “They’re coached well. They have a big offensive line. They’re good on the defensive line. It’s not like we’re playing a JV team. The IMG White team is a good team. They ended up being a top 50 team in the state last year. That’s pretty strong.
“They’re real balanced. It’s hard to say who their best player is.”
IMG White has posted some impressive numbers on defense, as well, averaging 3.7 tackles for loss, 2.2 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery per game.
The defense has disruptors at every level.
Gabe Whittington and Ryan Daly have combined for 10 tackles for loss and five sacks on the defensive line. Linebackers Joshua Santos and Randy Marion have put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, with 10 QB hurries and four sacks while combining for six forced turnovers. At safety, four players — Rodrigo Fernandez-Garza, Bo Green, Jackson Bolduc and Aksel Ferry — have recorded at least one interception and a pass breakup.
However, IMG White has yet to face a team as highly ranked as the Indians.
“I just think overall we may be a little physically stronger than them,” Peacock said. “Obviously, they don’t have anyone like Damon (Wilson II) or Elliot (Washington II). We’ll be a little more physical than them.”
Last meeting: N/A
Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, OLB Carter Dalton, MLB Eli Seed, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Colin Adkins
