VENICE — With a historic, 87-point performance out of the way, the real challenge begins for Venice this week in the Region 4S-4 semifinals.
Don’t be fooled by Lehigh's record, or its state ranking.
The Lightning (5-3) are No. 167 in the state and No. 18 in 4S, according to the FHSAA, but will also have one of the most dangerous weapons in the state at their disposal on Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Lehigh senior running back Richard Young is a five-star Alabama commit ranked third best at his position in the nation in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.
Last week, Young ran for 218 yards on 15 rushes in a 31-24 win against Palmetto.
“I think that’s a position in high school that can be one of the most dominant positions,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “It’s one of those positions where you can change the whole outcome of the game even without a lot around you.
“We’re gonna have to play really well on defense and get to him. They’re gonna have to grab on and hold on so their buddies can get there to make the tackle.”
Young will have to break through a Venice defensive line that features three returners from last year’s state championship team: five-star defensive end Damon Wilson II and defensive tackles Trenton Kintigh and Colin Adkins.
If Young makes it past the defensive line, he’ll be met with Venice’s leading tacklers: Linebackers Eli Seed, Dominic Wood, Jack Huber and Connor Dalton.
When Lehigh doesn’t hand the ball to Young, sophomore quarterback Dorian Mallary often runs himself, or passes the ball to several different receivers, led by Kerby Joseph (29 rec. for 344 yards, 4 TDs).
Mallary has thrown for 722 yards and five touchdowns to four interceptions while rushing for 144 yards and five more scores.
Even with all of its talent, Lehigh opened the season with a 1-3 record that included losses to Naples, Bishop Verot and Riverview.
However, the Lightning haven’t lost since, beating Charlotte, Ida Baker and Riverdale to win its district before last week’s regional win against Palmetto.
Lehigh’s defense has been a big reason for that winning streak, allowing 9.5 points per game during the winning streak.
The defensive effort has been led by several players, including a host of playmaking linebackers. Senior Tyre Cunningham (16 tackles for loss, six sacks) heads a group that includes juniors Derrick Cochran (eight tackles for loss, five sacks) and Marvail Pierre-Louis (eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks).
“They’re really talented,” Peacock said. “They have players all over the field. I can’t put a finger on why they haven’t been a little bit more successful. They kinda have the whole package. They’re big up front on the offensive line and the defensive line. They have receivers. They have all kinds of skill players who can absolutely fly.
“They are super, super talented. It’s one of those deals where we can’t let them linger around. We have to take care of business right away.”
Last meeting: 49-0 Venice win on Nov. 8, 2019
Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, OLB Carter Dalton, MLB Eli Seed, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Colin Adkins
Who's next: If Venice defeats Lehigh, it would host the winner of No. 6 Sarasota vs. No. 7 Riverview next Friday night in the Region 4S-4 final.
Prediction: 35-17 Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.