VENICE — Not even a year ago the Venice and Manatee football programs were locked in a battle for dominance in southwest Florida.
The Hurricanes beat the Indians, 32-27, on Oct. 30, 2020, at Manatee High School to take the district for the second straight season, but have fallen off drastically since.
“It is (surprising), but looking at them on film, they look the same,” Venice coach John Peacock said of the Hurricanes’ winless start. “Their D-line is big. They have that running back still. The quarterback is a three-year guy. They have good receivers. They look the part, and they’ve absolutely played a tough schedule.
“They’re gonna look better than their record shows, but I think if we come out and play like we should, we should be able to handle them.”
Much has changed with Manatee (0-5) in the past year.
Ex-head coach Yusuf Shakir was let go and replaced with former offensive coordinator Jacquez Green. Since then, the Hurricanes have rotated through three offensive line coaches and are on their second defensive coordinator.
Couple the coaching changes with a brutal schedule, and the results haven’t been pretty.
Despite returning starting quarterback Jayce Berzowski and running back Kyree Jones, the offense has struggled — failing to score more than 9 points in any game.
Berzowski and Jones are two of the only offensive returners, however, as nearly the entire offensive line is new, along with each member of the receiving corps.
Berzowski has completed just 47-of-106 passes for 464 yards with no touchdowns to eight interceptions. Meanwhile, four other players have combined to rush 55 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
“I didn’t think they’d be 0-5 this year,” said Venice junior defensive end Damon Wilson II, who faced the Hurricanes last season. “I thought they’d be better because they have some decent returners.
“We had two 10th grade D-linemen (last year). We were young and it was our first time seeing a line full of 300-pound guys. That’s tough for new players.”
It hasn’t been easy on defense, either, as Manatee has allowed an average of 34.8 points per game while forcing two turnovers and sacking the quarterback eight times through five games.
Though seniors Tyreak Allen and Vomari Welch have returned to the defensive secondary, the rest of the defense includes several talented, but inexperienced underclassmen — including defensive end Ean Johnson-Kelley (23 tackles, 4.5 sacks), sophomore outside linebacker Damontez McDowell (20 tackles, 1.5 sacks) and sophomore cornerback Zayon Hill (4 passes defended, 1 INT, 1 FF).
As Manatee has struggled this season, Venice (5-0) has continued its ascension.
The Indians remain the No. 1 team in FL, according to the FHSAA RPI, and have risen to No. 2 in FL, according to MaxPreps.
Unlike the Hurricanes, the Indians have had no trouble scoring — putting up 61 points last week as quarterback Ryan Browne threw for five touchdowns and Da’Marion Escort ran for 179 yards and scored three times in the first half alone.
This week shouldn’t be too different for Venice, which should have just about every advantage over Manatee this time around.
“It’s still Manatee-Venice,” Wilson II said. “They’ve beaten us two years in a row, so we have to come and compete, put up at least 40 on the board and hold them to nothing on offense.”
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Omari Hayes, Austin Bray, Jayshon Platt, Da’Marion Escort, Alvin Johnson III, Trenton Kintigh, Damon Wilson II, Myles Weston, Elliot Washington, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard
Last meeting: 32-27 Manatee win on Oct. 30, 2020
Prediction: 49-7 Venice win
