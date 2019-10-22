Before the rivalries with Braden River and St. Thomas Aquinas, the Venice High football team’s biggest games often came against the Manatee Hurricanes.
From 2005-12, either the Indians or the Hurricanes won their district as the two teams battled for supremacy.
After six years of playing in separate districts, the two schools are back together again and the result — a matchup this Friday with a district title on the line — couldn’t have been more predictable.
“Before Braden River it was always Manatee and us playing for a district championship. It was awesome,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “Whether it’s the last game or not, you kind of know what’s on the line.
“We kind of knew coming into this year it would be between us and Manatee. It just so happened to be the last game.”
Though Manatee (4-4, 2-0) is still a ways off from returning to its status as a nationally ranked team, it’s proven to be a dangerous team in the district, defeating Lakewood Ranch, 58-0, and Sarasota, 52-14.
Under third-year head coach Yusuf Shakir, the Hurricanes have seen steady improvement each season — winning five games in 2017 and eight games in 2018, including a regional championship appearance.
Following a three-game losing streak to open 2019 that included losses to Lakeland (No. 7 in FL), Palmetto (No. 1 in FL) and Braden River (No. 128 in FL), the Hurricanes reeled off four straight wins to make a late playoff push.
Much of the offensive explosion has been due to the development of sophomore quarterback Jayce Berzowski (66-of-116 for 995 yards, 18 TDs and 4 INT) and two proven receivers in Jayden Corbett (23 rec. for 479 and 9 TDs) and Irone Jackson (21 rec. for 299 and 4 TDs).
Along with the passing game, the Hurricanes also have three running backs — Tyson Phelps (61 carries for 296 yards), Napoleon Harris (35 for 131) and Jamil Williams (31 for 120).
However, Manatee has scored 18 of its 25 offensive touchdowns through the air this season, and that’s not likely to change.
That bodes well for an Indians team whose strength on defense is in the secondary.
“They haven’t run the ball real well, surprisingly,” Peacock said. “But they have some dynamic receivers. I would much rather face an opponent whose game is passing rather than running.”
The Indians may be inclined to turn pass-happy as well, as the Hurricanes rely on a big defensive line to shut down opposing rushing attacks.
Players like Ryan Ives (6-foot-5, 265 pounds and multiple D-I offers), Ron Harley (6-foot, 260 pounds) and Devon Stewart (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) have had success up front.
Backed up by linebackers Nathan Hyman (59 tackles, 12 tackles for loss) and Justin Porter (54 tackles, 8 tackles for loss), not much gets through the Hurricanes front seven.
Couple that with a secondary that’s intercepted 11 passes — led by sophomore Tyreak Allen’s 4 — Manatee has a defense that’s allowed just two opponents to reach 20 points this year.
With Venice coming into this week’s game ranked No. 2 in the region by FHSAA RPI, the Indians could likely wind up in the playoffs even with a loss, but that’s not how Peacock or the rest of the team wants to renew one of the longest rivalries in program history.
“I feel good about where we’re at right now,” Peacock said. “I think everything’s kind of coming together. I feel like we’re a much better team than we were earlier in the year.
“I think we’ve always been a good football team. I just don’t think we’ve always played well. Now, we just have to show up every week. Every game from here on out is a playoff game.”
Position updates
Venice quarterback Nico DallaCosta remains sidelined with a concussion and has yet to begin concussion protocol, according to Peacock. The senior cannot return until a week after he’s begun concussion protocol — ruling him out for this week’s regular season final at the least.
Quarterbacks Ryan Overstreet and Steffan Johnson will continue to see snaps in his absence.
Sophomore running back Da’Marion Escort has won the starting job over Brian Taylor, Peacock said. Against Cocoa, Escort rushed 10 times for 61 yards while Taylor ran 8 times for 22 yards.
