VENICE — The good news for the Venice High football team is that it has already faced one of the best teams the country has to offer.
Bad news? The schedule doesn’t get much easier,. beginning with a Week 1 matchup against seven-time state champion Miami Northwestern this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“I don’t want to say this is do or die, but this is big,” said Venice coach John Peacock, whose team lost 41-3 to IMG Academy, the fourth-ranked team in the nation, in last week’s Kickoff Classic. “We have to play well.”
Venice and Miami Northwestern met in last season’s Kickoff Classic game, with the Indians pulling away for a 56-34 win at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.
While the Indians went on to win the 8A state championship, the Bulls went on a postseason run of their own — finishing 10-4 as their season came to an end against Jesuit in the state semifinals.
This past week, the Bulls debuted with a 42-24 win over Jones (Orlando) as senior three-star running back Jamari Ford scored his team’s first three touchdowns, including a punt return score. However, Ford was ejected in the third quarter after receiving his second personal foul — both for touchdown celebrations — and could be forced to sit out this week.
“I made a great impression,” Ford told the Daytona Beach News-Journal after last week’s win. “I knew that was going to happen. That’s nothing new. If they wouldn’t have thrown me out of the game, I would have had five.”
Ford, a 5-foot-6, 164-pound back, has 22 D-I offers, according to 247Sports and is a threat not only as a traditional running back, but as a pass catcher and as a kick returner, too.
Ford leads what was a three-headed attack at running back last week, with 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior Marlin Cochran and 5-foot-10, 160-pound sophomore King Davis splitting the workload.
Miami Northwestern can lean on its passing game, too. Three-star dual-threat quarterback Taron Dickens has returned for his senior season. He can distribute the ball to his stable of backs, two standout receivers(three-star Gators commit Andy Jean and three-star Georgia Southern commit Rashad ‘Punchie’ Davis) and three-star tight end Adam Moore, among others, including freshman standout Calvin Russell.
“Their quarterback is extremely good, but last week they relied more on their running backs. They had three they rotated in,” Peacock said. “Ford is dynamic. He played last year. They looked a little better on defense. Their offensive line looked bigger than last year.
“They’re a good football team. I mean, they’re Miami Northwestern. The name itself tells you they’re gonna be good.”
Some of the Bulls’ top defenders include cornerbacks Nazir Ward (three-star with 13 D-I offers) and Rayquan Davis (three-star committed to Louisville) and defensive end Toddrick Brewton (three-star with eight D-I offers).
While Venice has players with rankings and offers on both sides of the ball, too, the Indians have plenty of room for improvement after last week’s 38-point loss.
“We’re young. We made 50-plus mental errors and missed assignment (last week) just on the offensive line alone,” Peacock said. “There were numerous things outside with the receivers.
“I think we’ll maybe make it a little easier on them this week.”
Last meeting: 56-34 Venice win in last year’s Kickoff Classic on Aug. 20, 2021
Venice players to watch: 5-star DE Damon Wilson II, 4-star CB Elliot Washington II, 3-star QB Brooks Bentley, 3-star TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, FS Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, WR Keyon Sears
