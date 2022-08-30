VENICE — It wasn’t so much the mistakes that bothered Venice High football coach John Peacock in Week 1 as it was his team’s inability to play past them.
Venice (0-1) rallied from a 26-10 fourth-quarter deficit to tie Miami Northwestern at 26-26 in the closing minutes last week, but eventually fell, 32-26, as it ran out of time.
Peacock and the Indians will be looking for a better start as Naples comes to Powell-Davis Stadium at 7:30 p.m. this Friday for a Week 2 matchup.
“We had a fumble and a bad alignment, but we have to overcome that. Those kind of things put you in a hole,” Peacock said. “We have to be able to have a penalty and fight back from it. We fumbled twice inside the 10, and those aren’t typical aspects of Venice football.
“We have to understand that taking a loss isn’t the worst thing in the world. We could be playing some teams and putting a running clock on them.”
The Golden Eagles have been one of the premier teams in southwest Florida for several years, but especially of late — winning 15 straight regular season contests including a 45-9 drubbing of Lehigh last week.
“We’ve been playing Naples for a long time and they’re a very good football program,” Peacock said.
“They pretty much run things down in (Collier) County. We’ve been playing them since I first got here in ’99 and they’ve always been a strong team who’s well-coached.”
Armed with an offense that includes two Power-5-committed running backs, a defense that has two Power-5-committed defensive backs as well as electric special teams play, Naples overwhelmed the Lightning in a matter of minutes last Friday.
An early fumble by Lehigh led to a 19-yard touchdown run by three-star Iowa commit Kendrick Raphael. One drive later, Raphael returned a blocked punt eight yards for a 14-0 lead.
Lehigh never came within two scores as chunk plays — like a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown by Keylijah Williams, a 75-yard touchdown run from Raphael, a 53-yard touchdown run by four-star Arkansas commit Isaiah Augustave and a 29-yard scoring run by quarterback Niko Boyce — made it impossible for the Lightning.
Limiting big plays from the Golden Eagles’ ground attack will be paramount for the Venice defense this week.
Naples is as run-heavy as it gets, completing 1-of-3 passes last week for 28 yards while rushing 31 times with five different ball carriers for 273 yards and four scores.
Slowing down that rushing attack won’t be easy, especially after the Indians were gashed for 285 yards on 38 carries last week against Miami Northwestern.
“They’re definitely talented, especially with the system they run with them, it makes it really tough,” Peacock said. “Any time we play a team like that, it’s our kryptonite. A team getting five, six yards a carry and keeping our offense off the field is our kryptonite.
“We will have to get some stops.”
For as talented as Naples is on the offensive side of the ball, it might be better on defense. The Golden Eagles are strong in their defensive backfield with senior safety Kerry Brown, a 3-star committed to Minnesota, and senior cornerback Jonas Duclona, a 3-star committed to Cincinnati, along with junior Ben Bouzi and senior Thompson Defhommes — a duo that combined for seven interceptions last year.
Even though some of last year’s standouts, like dual-threat quarterback Stanley Bryant III (Southern Illinois) and wide receiver/cornerback Devin Moore (Florida), are now at the next level, Naples has reloaded for another run.
Some of the Golden Eagles’ new additions are: Barron Collier transfer Boyce, the starting quarterback, 4-star safety Kensley Faustin from Palmetto Ridge, linebacker Christian Callan from Gulf Coast, defensive end Matthiue Vickaryous from Barron Collier and offensive lineman Sam Kelley, also from Barron Collier.
It won’t get any easier after Naples, either, as national-power St. Frances Academy awaits in Week 4, followed by a Week 5 date with Seminole.
“We’re going to eventually put it all together; it’s just going to take some time,” Peacock said. “With our schedule, we’re going to be exposed, and we’re going to expose other teams.
“It’s going to be a battle every week.”
Last meeting: 42-31 Naples win on Nov. 9, 2012.
Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood.
Prediction: 38-35 Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.