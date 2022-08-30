VENICE — It wasn’t so much the mistakes that bothered Venice High football coach John Peacock in Week 1 as it was his team’s inability to play past them.

Venice (0-1) rallied from a 26-10 fourth-quarter deficit to tie Miami Northwestern at 26-26 in the closing minutes last week, but eventually fell, 32-26, as it ran out of time.


