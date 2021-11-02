VENICE — The district has been won. A playoff spot has been locked in. But there’s still one game left to play for the Venice High football team before the postseason begins.
The Indians (8-1) will host North Fort Myers this Friday at Powell-Davis Stadium at 7:30 p.m. in the regular season finale.
“It was the last game I could find, really,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “We had nine games and needed another one. We know the coach and they had a strong record last year.
“They’re actually really talented on offense and defense.”
The Red Knights (5-4) barely have a winning record and are ranked outside the top 200 teams in FL, according to MaxPreps, but are still an opponent that can’t be taken too lightly.
North Fort Myers has reeled off its best stretch of the season over the past month, winning three of its past four games — against Island Coast, Cape Coral and Fort Myers — and losing a tight one to Dunbar.
The Red Knights are powered by a run-first offense with junior quarterback Levontai “Bo” Summersett, a dual-threat player who has thrown for 424 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while also rushing for 761 yards and eight more scores.
Summersett has received scholarship offers from Boston College, FAU, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Miami.
Featured behind Summersett in the backfield is running back Andre Costa, a sophomore who has rushed for 698 yards and five touchdowns.
The passing game, however, has been limited as Santino Arroyo (19 rec. for 298 yards and 1 TD) is the only receiver with at least 10 receptions.
Defensively, North Fort Myers has been hit-or-miss.
Though it has held four opponents to less than 10 points, some top-tier offenses — Lehigh, Ida Baker, Charlotte and Fort Myers — have each put up at least 27 points on the Red Knights.
That unit has been led by junior Atavious Weaver (56 tackles, nine sacks) and senior Dominic Castagna (85 tackles).
Aside from Weaver, though, no player has registered more than two sacks, and aside from Summersett, who also plays defense, no player has recorded more than two forced turnovers.
Even though outcome of this game won’t impact the playoffs for Venice, and the Red Knights have struggled at times this season, Peacock said there is a fine line between rust and rest that he must walk this week.
“It’s kind of like a double-edged sword,” he said. “You have to stay in game shape and stay sharp, but at the same time, you obviously don’t want to get anyone hurt or banged up.
“We’re not going to take anyone lightly, though. We’re going to try and play our best game and be better than we were last week.”
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Omari Hayes, Austin Bray, Jayshon Platt, Alvin Johnson III, Trenton Kintigh, Damon Wilson II, Myles Weston, Elliot Washington, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard
Last meeting: N/A
Prediction: 41-13 Venice
