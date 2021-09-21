VENICE — Myles Weston has been a starting cornerback for barely a month for the Venice High football team, but he’s already adopted the appropriate mentality.
The former wide receiver and star basketball player for the Indians is such a versatile athlete that coach John Peacock had little hesitation converting Weston to defensive back this offseason — an area of need for the team after losing three starters to graduation.
“The best advice I’ve gotten that I like to use is, ‘Don’t be afraid to make mistakes,’” said Weston, who nearly added a second interception this season in the win over Sarasota last Friday. “You might try to jump a route and the receiver might get you on a double-move, but you have to forget about it and move on to the next play. You have to take that risk.”
Opposite Weston in the defensive secondary is four-star cornerback Elliot Washington, a junior who has already earned over 20 Division-I offers, along with a mix and match group at safety including Sirr Wilson, Carllembse Metayer and the injured Sage Youtzy.
Though Washington’s presence might encourage some teams to throw more toward Weston’s side of the field, the senior is confident in his film study and offseason work.
“Elliot gives me tips because he’s been a DB since he got to high school,” Weston said. “It doesn’t make it harder (playing across from him). Every game I have to be ready, though.
“If teams want a one-on-one they’re coming to try me, not Elliot’s side. But I’ll be ready.”
It’s likely that Weston will earn some opportunities to take some risks this Friday when Venice (3-0, No. 5 in FL) hosts Palmetto (1-2, No. 96 in FL) at 7:30 p.m. at Powell-Davis Stadium.
The Tigers have lost to a pair of quality opponents in Lakewood and Riverview, and beat up on a winless Manatee team this past week.
After losing several key starters like quarterback Josh Siplin, running back Sagel Hickson and several top receivers, Palmetto has undergone a bit of an offensive makeover.
So far they have featured a pass-heavy offense with freshman Zander Smith completing 36-of-61 passes for 461 yards before he was hurt in last week’s win over the Hurricanes.
Sophomore Zymarrion Lang finished off the win by completing 5-of-12 passes for 45 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The passing game relies on a trio of receivers — Duke Timmons, Rok Lodge and Malique Callaway — who each have at least seven receptions through three games.
Though Palmetto doesn’t run often, Cleve Benson (17 carries for 123 yards, 1 TD) and Lavontae Youmans (17 carries for 99 yards, 1 TD) have been effective behind a big offensive line.
Despite the Tigers’ extensive offensive weapons, their strength might lie in a defense that’s held each of its opponents to 22 points or less.
The defense has been led by FAU commit Jaylen Wester, a linebacker who already has recorded 39 tackles (11 for loss) along with a sack and an interception.
“They’re always solid on defense and they play hard,” Peacock said of Palmetto. “They have Wester, who is probably one of the best linebackers we’ll face all year. He’s very good. He’s very active and fast and he makes good reads.”
No matter what game plan the Tigers use against Venice on Friday night, several Indians like Weston are sure to be tested.
So far, they’ve been up to the challenge.
“I’m really excited,” Weston said of playing against the pass-happy Tigers. “When we have games like this, it’s hard to sleep the night before. I love games like this.”
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Da'Marion Escort, Omari Hayes, Jayshon Platt, Elliot Washington, Damon Wilson II, Myles Weston, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard, Trenton Kintigh
Last meeting: 56-28 Venice win on Oct. 26, 2018
Prediction: 34-20 Venice win
