VENICE — The playoffs have a different feel this time around for the Venice High football team.
The Indians, now in 8A competition, are ranked No. 1 in their class, will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs, and perhaps most importantly, will not have to go through St. Thomas Aquinas to win it all.
It all starts this Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium at 7:30 against Plant City (6-4) in the regional quarterfinals — the first of four rounds before the state final.
“I think the biggest difference (this season) is that there’s no St. Thomas in the future,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “With that said, I told these guys that it’s very rare that the teams that are supposed to win end up winning it. There’s gonna be some team that’s a very good team that really wants it.
“So, it depends how we approach it, and we’re going to approach these next five weeks like each game is the state championship.”
The Raiders are ranked 117th in FL by MaxPreps and are 136th in the FHSAA RPI and have beaten several Tampa-area teams such as Jefferson, Riverview (Tampa), Chamberlain, Bloomingdale and Lennard.
The offense has scored at least 21 points in each win, but has struggled against other playoff teams as it has lost to Tampa Bay Tech, Jesuit, Durant and Newsome by at least three scores in each game.
The Raiders offense is run-heavy with dual-threat quarterback Clinton Danzey and running backs Reggie Bush and Romello Jones behind a massive offensive line featuring players like Jovani Torres (6-foot-8, 315-pounds), Josiah Lancaster (6-foot-5, 330 pounds), Javan Futch (6-foot-4, 335 pounds) and others.
“They’re huge up front,” Peacock said. “They have a good running back. (Romello Jones) is dynamic. He goes both ways at running back and corner and he’s a special player. They have all the ingredients, for sure.”
When Danzey does pass, he’s been effective — throwing for 1,360 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions — throwing mostly to receivers Sincere Williams (33 rec. for 519 yards, 3 TDs) and Jaylen Gadson (16 rec. for 386 yards, 7 TDs).
Though its defense has been exposed in some games, it has proven to be a dangerous unit.
Senior linebacker Rhet Conyers is the lead tackler with 111 (15 for loss) while outside linebacker DJ Haynes has been the top pass rusher with seven sacks.
In the secondary, cornerback Jermarian Jackson has three interceptions and seven pass breakups while safety/outside linebacker Cole Highsmith has 83 tackles, an interception, three pass breakups, six forced fumbles and seven sacks.
Venice, however, has allowed just two teams — Cocoa and Cardinal Gibbons — to score more than one touchdown while averaging 43 points per game and has bounced back from its loss to the Chiefs with two blowout victories, including a district championship.
“I don’t think we put pressure on them as far as the season ending,” Peacock said. “When playoffs start, everything is a little fast. Hits are a little harder. Everything means more, so you like to be at your best.
“We try to be at our strongest in the weight room. We try to keep their legs fresh. We just like to have them at their best, and we have to make sure they know what their responsibilities are.”
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Omari Hayes, Austin Bray, Jayshon Platt, Trenton Kintigh, Damon Wilson II, Myles Weston, Elliot Washington, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard
Last meeting: N/A
Prediction: Venice wins 42-7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.