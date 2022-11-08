Piggins

Venice defensive end Wes Piggins takes down Riverdale High School's running back Romeo Mcknight the last time these two teams met, in a 47-0 regional playoff blowout win for the Indians in 2020. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO

VENICE — The Venice football team might not get in a full week of practice this week due to an approaching tropical system, but it likely won’t matter.

Rain or shine, visiting Riverdale will be facing one of the toughest challenges in the state, traveling to Powell-Davis Stadium to open the postseason against the Indians at 7:30 p.m. Friday.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments