VENICE — The Venice High football team is familiar with how difficult it can be to beat a playoff-caliber team twice in one season.
The Indians lost to Manatee in the regular season to determine the district in each of the past two seasons, but made it further than the Hurricanes both times — knocking them out in the regional final in 2019.
With Manatee now in a new district, Riverview (9-2) has taken the spot. The Rams will play the Indians in a rematch of the district-title game Friday night at 7:30 at Powell-Davis Stadium in the regional semifinals.
“It’s very hard (to beat a team twice) and I’ve been trying to beat it into these guys’ heads to make sure that we come out and we have more intensity than them and play with more effort than them,” Venice coach John Peacock said.
“I’ve been in the situation where we played Charlotte in the regular season and we put a running clock on them, and then come playoffs they come back and beat us. I’ve lived it.”
Even though Venice (10-1) pounded Riverview, 41-7, with a running-clock, it wasn’t a blowout for the first two quarters.
The teams were tied, 7-7, after a run-heavy approach by both teams — and a brief rainstorm— slowed the offenses and kept the clock moving.
However, the game wasn’t as close as the score might have indicated, Peacock said.
“I think the score was a little concerning, but if you look at the stat line we had twice as many plays as them, something like 200 yards on the ground. We had three crucial penalties in the red zone and we had some rain there.
“So coming into halftime, I kind of knew we had the upper hand.”
However, just because Venice is facing a familiar team, it doesn’t mean the Rams will come back with the same game plan.
Riverview features a roster full of playmakers including receiver Jaron Glover (Michigan State commit), receiver/cornerback Charles Lester III (four-star), running back Jay’den Birch and dual-threat quarterback Will Carter Jr. to use as it tries to surprise the Indians.
“Knowing that we did beat them pretty handily last time, they’re probably going to fire all of their bullets,” Peacock said. “They’ll probably have trick plays on special teams and things they’ve been working on all year long. They’ll use everything against us.
“Their wide receiver is phenomenal, and their quarterback and running back can make things happen, too.”
Despite all of the talent Riverview has at its disposal, however, the second half of the district championship game went about as badly as it could for the Rams.
Venice scored touchdowns on all five of its drives and forced a three-and-out on most of the Rams’ possessions as it took complete control of the game.
The Indians have been nothing but dominant since then, beating North Fort Myers, 60-7, before last week’s 55-7 regional quarterfinal blowout of Plant City.
“The first game doesn’t matter anymore,” Peacock said. “We don’t get any points for that now. We have to approach this game like it’s the most important game of the year, because if we don’t, it will be our last game.”
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Omari Hayes, Austin Bray, Jayshon Platt, Trenton Kintigh, Damon Wilson II, Myles Weston, Elliot Washington, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard
Last meeting: 41-7 Venice win on Oct. 29, 2021
Prediction: 49-7 Venice
