VENICE — Fresh off its first loss, the Venice High football team has a chance to do something it hasn’t done since 2018 — win a district title.
The Indians (7-1) lost the district championship to Manatee in each of the past two seasons, but can win one if they beat Riverview (7-1) on Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium.
The win would not only further solidify Venice as the No. 1 team in 8A, but would also give it home field advantage throughout the regional playoffs.
“With this being for both the county championship and the district championship, it’s gonna be a huge game,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “We need to find a way to get our heads back up and ready to play. In football if you take a loss like we did Saturday, it affect these kids’ psyche a little bit.
“It’s not something they were expecting. We have to build them back up and get rolling again.”
Though Venice has won 13 of the past 14 matchups against Riverview, a win against this year’s Rams team should not be taken for granted.
After a season-opening loss to Seminole, the Rams have won seven straight games — allowing no more than 16 points across any of those wins — as the defense has shut down strong offenses like those of Lehigh, Palmetto, Sebring and Lake Gibson.
Led by a tough front seven featuring linebackers Tyre Smith, Brady Bloom and Deshaun Olave, the Rams also have four-star cornerback Charles Lester III in the secondary along with safety Charlie Cooper.
However, that defense will have the added challenge of facing an offense that features a pair of former teammates in Indians' quarterback Ryan Browne and receiver Omari Hayes.
Together, the two former Rams have reinvigorated the Venice offense.
Browne has thrown for 1,590 yards and 16 touchdowns to five interceptions as he has started all eight games — also running for 372 yards and three more scores — while Hayes has 535 yards from scrimmage with nine total touchdowns.
“I think if anything it gives me and Omari a little bit of an advantage because we know how they run their defense,” Browne said of playing against his former team. “We know their players. We know some of their tendencies. I think we’re in a good position.”
For as good as Riverview’s defense has been, it’s offense has been just as good.
The Rams are a run-first team led by running back Jay’den Birch (128 carries for 754 yards and 11 TDs) and dual-threat quarterback Will Carter Jr. (453 passing yards, 243 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns).
Along with Carter, Riverview also uses quarterback Joe Borchers (352 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs), an ex-Venice player.
These two pass throwers primarily target three receivers.
Three-star Michigan State commit Jaron Glover is the No. 1 option, with 23 receptions for 331 yards and five scores.
Following Glover is a pair of receivers in Johnell Williams (13 rec. for 102 yards and 1 TD) and Charles Lester III (12 rec. for 223 yards and 4 TDs).
The Rams and Indians will both be strong contenders for playoff spots win-or-lose, but it’s hard to beat earning home field advantage — and local bragging rights, too.
“They’re always one of the best games on our schedule,” Peacock said of the Rams. “If you look back the games with Riverview are usually pretty tight. There are some years where we put it on ‘em pretty good, but there’s also some years it’s been a real tight game. They always play well.
“Obviously, it’s their Super Bowl, but it’s ours, too. We haven’t won a whole lot of district championships lately.”
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Omari Hayes, Austin Bray, Jayshon Platt, Da’Marion Escort, Trenton Kintigh, Damon Wilson II, Myles Weston, Elliot Washington, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard
Last meeting: 35-7 Venice win on Sept. 25, 2020
Prediction: 28-14 Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.