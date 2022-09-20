VENICE — The Venice High football team has lost three of its past four games, but the Indians haven’t been in a better spot since their championship parade ended.
Working with almost an entirely new offense and several inexperienced players, Venice lost a Kickoff Classic game to IMG Academy (No. 2 in FL) before also losing in Week 1 to Miami Northwestern (No. 6 in FL) and then again in Week 4, this past Thursday, against St. Frances Academy of Baltimore (No. 3 in U.S.).
Venice (No. 8 in FL) has maintained a high ranking thanks to the most difficult opening month of games in 16 seasons under coach John Peacock.
“I think we’ve made huge strides since Week 1 and huge strides since the spring,” Peacock said. “We’re gonna be a team that improves a lot more than the rest of the teams in the state just because we are so young with basically no one coming back on offense.
“So, we’re going to be making bigger strides than almost anybody. It’s just a matter of how quickly we can do that.”
Venice saw glimpses of its progress this past week in a nationally televised loss to St. Frances. The Indians took an early 3-0 lead, trailed just 14-3 at halftime, then rallied from a 27-3 hole by scoring two late touchdowns against one of the best teams in the nation.
This week won’t be much easier as the Seminole Fighting Seminoles (No. 12 in FL, No. 2 in Class 4-Metro) come to Powell-Davis Stadium for a Week 5 matchup with the Indians at 7:30 p.m.
The Seminoles won the 8A state championship in 2020 before bowing out in a regional championship loss to Apopka last season.
Seminole (4-0) is setting itself up for another postseason run after an undefeated month of football to open this season. The Fighting Seminoles are armed with a dangerous passing game that has powered them to more than 40 points in three of their first four games.
Senior quarterback Luke Rucker (FAU commit) has completed 56-of-85 passes (65.8%) for 920 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
He has several pass catchers at his disposal, but two stand out.
Senior three-star FSU commit Darren “Goldie” Lawrence was suspended for two games, but already has 127 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns (three receiving, two rushing) through two games.
Alongside Lawrence is junior wide receiver Michael Kay (offers from Mississippi State, Iowa State), who has shined in Lawrence’s brief absence — recording 21 receptions for 404 yards and seven touchdowns (five receiving, two rushing) through four games.
“They have two receivers who are really explosive and put up big numbers,” Peacock said. “They’re very productive, so we’re going to have to one, get a good pass rush and two, make sure we have good coverage and we’re sound in the backfield.”
The Seminoles also have a capable rushing attack with three different ball-carriers already amassing over 100 rushing yards this season, including senior Rory Thomas (offers from Marshall, UMass).
These offensive playmakers operate behind an offensive line that include blockers such as Josiah Chenault (6-foot-3, 290 pounds), Max Buchanan (6-foot-5, 275 pounds with offers from FSU, Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, etc,), and Stephon Mango (6-foot-3, 280 pounds).
The Fighting Seminoles don’t appear to be as stacked on defense, where just five starters return, but the early results have been strong – two shutouts while keeping all four opponents under 28 points.
That defense has brought a ton of pressure up front with 16 sacks while also forcing four interceptions and recovering one fumble.
Standouts on the Seminole defense include sophomore safety Ethan Pritchard (offers from UF, UCF, Miami, etc.) and junior linebacker Jordyn Perkins (offers from Kentucky, Georgia Tech, etc.).
“They’re unbelievable,” Peacock said of Seminole. “They have some really good receivers, and they’re explosive. They’re very good on defense, too.
“Not to take anything away from Seminole, though, but we have seen it all by now. Nothing is going to be surprising to us.”
Last meeting: N/A
Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Colin Adkins
