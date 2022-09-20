Bentley

The Venice High offense, led by senior transfer Brooks Bentley, has made significant progress since the season opened, evidenced in last week's rally against the Panthers. 

 SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL

VENICE — The Venice High football team has lost three of its past four games, but the Indians haven’t been in a better spot since their championship parade ended. 

Working with almost an entirely new offense and several inexperienced players, Venice lost a Kickoff Classic game to IMG Academy (No. 2 in FL) before also losing in Week 1 to Miami Northwestern (No. 6 in FL) and then again in Week 4, this past Thursday, against St. Frances Academy of Baltimore (No. 3 in U.S.).


