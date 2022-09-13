DallaCosta

Former Venice quarterback Nico DallaCosta throws under pressure against St. Frances Academy in a 49-7 loss on Oct. 4, 2019. It was the only time the two schools have previously met. 

 SUN FILE PHOTOS

VENICE — Creating a schedule coming off a state championship season wasn’t easy for Venice coach John Peacock this past spring.

With willing opponents scarce and Week 4 and Week 11 dates still open in mid-March, Peacock put out an all-call on Twitter that eventually led to this week’s matchup with St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) at 8 p.m. Thursday at Powell-Davis Stadium.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments