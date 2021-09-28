VENICE — The Venice High football team keeps winning, but coach John Peacock isn’t fully satisfied.
The Indians (4-0) are ranked No. 1 in the FHSAA RPI rankings and No. 4 in FL, according to MaxPreps, but the players aren’t yet playing up to their capabilities, Peacock said.
“When people see us play I want them to walk away saying, ‘Oh, well that’s why they’re the No. 1 team,’ instead of saying, ‘Wow, they made a lot of mistakes. How are they the No. 1 team in the state?’
“It should look like we’re a much better team than them. It shouldn’t look sloppy, and then we decide we’re gonna play.”
Venice will have a good opportunity to fix some of its mistakes this Friday as it plays at Lakewood Ranch (2-3) at 7 p.m.
The Mustangs have historically struggled against the Indians, especially of late, with the Indians winning each of last five meetings by a combined score of 291-16.
It doesn’t look like Lakewood Ranch will change that trend this season.
The Mustangs have fared well against teams with losing records this year, beating Seminole and West Boca Raton, but were blown out by Braden River and Gulf Coast, while also losing a close matchup with Cardinal Mooney.
A pass-heavy offense has kept Lakewood Ranch in games with nearly 29 points per game behind senior quarterback Cameron Madison (90-of-157 for 1,091 yards, 7 TDs and 4 INTs).
While nine Mustangs receivers have at least one catch, Madison primarily relies on the trio of Isaac Ashley, Kaden Allen and Marlowe Walker — along with workhorse running back Kevin Everhart.
Ashley has been the go-to receiver, with 23 receptions for 396 yards and 2 TDs, but Everhart has been the leader in total offense — rushing 76 times for 554 yards (7.3 ypc) and 9 TDs while also catching 19 passes for 146 yards and another score.
Though no team should be taken lightly, the Indians are likely to beat the Mustangs — a team they are ranked 300 spots higher than in the state by MaxPreps — in the first half, leaving opportunities for some of Venice’s second string players.
One of those promising backups is sophomore running back Alvin Johnson, who ran twice for 20 yards and a touchdown as he played for the injured Da’Marion Escort in last Friday’s win.
Other backups to watch include quarterback Michael Valentino, receiver Larry Shannon and defensive back Deylen Platt.
“We’ve been working the whole second unit this week, so I’d like to see what our linemen do,” Peacock said. “Alvin is a guy who could possibly be our future, so I’m interested to see what he does in some game competition. We have him slated to take a few early reps, so we’ll see.”
If Venice can beat Lakewood Ranch, it will improve to 2-0 in the district with just Gulf Coast and Riverview standing in the way of a district title.
Players to watch: Damon Wilson II, Desavion Cassaway, Trenton Kintigh, Logan Ballard, Myles Weston, Jayshon Platt, Da’Marion Escort, Alvin Johnson, Ryan Browne, Omari Hayes, Keyon Sears, Austin Bray
Last meeting: 66-7 Venice win on Oct. 16, 2020
Prediction: 56-0 Venice win
