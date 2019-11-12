When the Venice football team opened up the playoffs at Lehigh last Friday, the Indians had a new approach.
After the Indians quarterbacks had combined to throw for 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions through the regular season, Venice got back to its old ways in a run-heavy attack.
Barely seven minutes into the game, quarterback Steffan Johnson had run for three touchdowns to put the Lightning too far behind for a comeback attempt.
“If you look at one category in turnovers, we’re pretty good when we’re not turning the ball over,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “There’s not been a whole lot of teams that have been able to stop us without us turning the ball over.”
Aside from Johnson, who finished with 142 yards on 10 carries and 3-of-4 passing for 79 yards and a score, Peacock also added Shevie Pearce to the running game and had Florida State commit Thomas Shrader play on both sides of the line in an effort to stop the Lightning’s running game.
The adjustments worked out to a 49-0 first-half domination of Lehigh, and it’s something the Indians are likely to keep doing going forward.
“I was really impressed with Steffan and how he hit the holes,” Peacock said. “It’s gonna be Steffan going forward. Of course we’ll still work in Ryan (Overstreet), but Steffan brings a little more to the table for us right now. He can get us out of a bad situation if protection breaks down.
“Shevie really showed us some things, too. I thought he hit the hole hard and hit the hole fast. All three of our running backs looked good. We have to have the mentality that we’re gonna physicality beat people and take some shots here and there.”
As is the case with playoff football, the challenge won’t get any easier this week as Venice travels to the east coast to take on undefeated Palm Beach Lakes Community High School at 7 p.m. this Friday.
Though the Rams are 10-0 and ranked No. 58 in FL, coach Al Shipman told the Palm Beach Post that their Round 1 comeback over East Lake was “probably our only real test of the year.”
It took a forced fumble with under three minutes to go and then a long touchdown drive to pull out the 32-27 win to advance.
But while Palm Beach Lakes hasn’t faced a daunting schedule, that doesn’t discredit the talent on its roster.
The Rams have weapons aplenty on offense, starting with quarterback Tre’von Taylor (97-of-159 passing for 1,663 yards, 24 TDs and 1 INT).
Taylor has several targets to choose from, including top options Christopher Johnson (27 rec. for 451 yards and 8 TDs) and Jalen Jones (20 rec. for 407 yards and 5 TDs). Aside from Johnson and Jones, five other receivers have also caught at least one touchdowns this year.
Heading the run game is Antonio Outler — a 5-foot-10, 200-pound junior — who has run for 1,693 yards and 12 TDs on just 131 carries (12.9 yards per carry).
Along with Outler, the quarterback can run as well, as he has 220 yards and 7 TDs on just 36 carries.
The defense has also dominated for the Rams, allowing just 14.3 points per game. A big reason for this success has been the team’s ability to force takeaways as they’ve intercepted 16 passes and recovered 5 fumbles across their 10 games.
Half of those interceptions belong to cornerback Ajay Bradley, while outside linebacker Quentin Hall has come down with three of his own.
Another playmaker at linebacker is Conroy Cunningham II, who leads the team with 55 tackles (11 for loss) and 4 sacks.
Given the Rams’ ball-hawking secondary and strong run game, it would make sense for Venice to stick with what worked against Lehigh — running the ball on offense and stopping it on defense.
“It’s do or die right now,” Peacock said. “We don’t wanna look back and say, ‘Oh, we could have done this or we could have done that. So we’re approaching every game like it’s our last game and there’s no tomorrow.”
