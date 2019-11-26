For the past three years, the Venice football team has won its region to be met by St. Thomas Aquinas in the state semifinals.
The Raiders have won two of the past three, but the Indians will try to even the score as they travel down to Fort Lauderdale on Friday to battle for a spot in the state championship one more time.
Last year, the rivalry between the two teams got heated well before the game even began.
“You get there and the whole time you’re there, they try to intimidate you,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “They trap you in your locker room and won’t let you get out to the field for pre-game warmups.
“I think last year that affected us big time... So this year we’ve told the state and our administrators. ”
After Venice lost, 38-18, last year, it was clear that the bad blood spilled over to the coaches as St. Thomas Aquinas coach Roger Harriot refused to shake Peacock’s hand.
“I just have a lot of respect for this industry. It’s a ministry to me, really,” Roger Harriot told SNN after the game. “I don’t feel he has a lot of admiration and respect for other coaches and programs.”
Along with the off-field antics between the two teams, the on-field play has brought about a yearly rivalry as well.
Sandwiched in between a pair of losses to the Raiders is a 27-20 win in 2017 that propelled the Indians to the state championship.
In order to win again, Venice (8-4) will need probably its best performance of the season against a 12-0 Raiders team that’s ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 12 in the nation by MaxPreps.
St. Thomas Aquinas, which currently has a nation-high 17 players in the NFL, has some stars on its team once again in 2019.
University of Florida commits and four-star athletes Derek Wingo (50 tackles, 14 sacks) and Tyreak Sapp (20 tackles, 7 sacks) anchor and imposing front seven that includes six three-star players in NC State commit Devon Betty (OLB) , Vanderbilt commit Griffin Lampton (OLB), Middle Tennessee State commit Andy Garcia (ILB), FIU commit Bobby Washington (DT), uncommitted Dontae Lunan (OLB) and uncommitted Riyad Wilmot (DE).
On offense, the Raiders rely on a massive offensive line in which every player is at least 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds. Using a run-heavy approach, the Raiders have leaned on running backs Jaedon Henry and Anthony Hankerson to run for a combined 1,525 yards and 17 touchdowns.
While the Raiders prefer to run the ball, they can also do damage through the air. Quarterback Zion Turner has thrown for 20 TDs to just 5 INTs and has game-breaking weapons like four-star Georgia commit Marcus Rosemy and three-star athlete The’Andris Freeman at his disposal.
So far in the playoffs, the Raiders have embarrassed their opponents — outscoring them 137-19 across three wins.
But, Peacock and the Indians believe they’re better prepared to face a loaded St. Thomas team this time around after going playing some of the best teams in the nation this season like IMG Academy and St. Frances Academy.
“They’re nowhere on the same planet as St. Frances and IMG,” Peacock said. “I know they’re ranked up there with them, but they’re not on the same planet as those teams. It’s not even close.
“So we know we’re not gonna flinch seeing them. That’s one of the reasons we play those teams. I think our kids will grind and fight.”
