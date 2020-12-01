VENICE — For many high school football players it might feel a little daunting to travel down to Fort Lauderdale and go toe-to-toe with St. Thomas Aquinas — a program that has sent 37 players to the NFL including Michael Irvin, Geno Atkins and Nick and Joey Bosa and has won 11 Florida high school football state championships.
Playing the Raiders, however, has almost become tradition for the Indians as the two programs have met in the playoffs for four straight years.
Friday night at Brian Piccolo Memorial Stadium, they’ll add a fifth chapter to the series with a regional championship on the line.
“We know that this is a tough place to play. Going down there for the first time, I think people kind of get intimidated,” said senior tight end Weston Wolff, who is about to start against the Raiders for his third straight year.
“So my message, and some of the other older guys’ message, will be to block all of that stuff out. It’s all nonsense. Just be ready to play when that first whistle blows.”
Along with the on-field battles, there’s also been some off-field disputes between the teams. Venice coach John Peacock criticized the Raiders for trapping his team in the locker room for pre-game warmups in 2018, and after that game was over, St. Thomas Aquinas coach Roger Hariott refused to shake Peacock’s hand.
That bad blood flowed over into 2019 as Raiders and Indians engaged in some trash talk and didn’t let up on celebrating every moment.
This year shouldn’t be much different.
Venice (10-3, No. 22 in FL) is better suited to play the Raiders this year after Illinois move-in Colin Blazek has given the program a quarterback who relies on his arm rather than his feet.
Through 12 games, Blazek has thrown for 2,270 yards and 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Last year’s quarterback, Steffan Johnson, threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns to six interceptions, but also ran for 984 yards and 13 scores.
“It’s gonna give us a much better chance, for sure,” Peacock said of having Blazek under center and Johnson as a receiver and cornerback. “I’m not sure how well we’ll be able to run the ball, but I think we’ll be able to throw the ball around a little bit. That’s something that we haven’t been able to do ever is spread them out.
“We’ve had Jaivon (Heiligh) and we had Malachi (Wideman), but we haven’t had four or five guys like this, and I think Wes (Wolff) is a mismatch for them.”
Venice has five players with at least 17 receptions this year including Jayshon Platt (48 rec. for 620 yards, 6 TD), Wolff (40 rec. for 553 yards, 8 TD), Myles Weston (29 rec. for 466 yards, 4 TD), Johnson (25 rec. for 310 yards, 3 TD) and Keyon Sears (17 rec. for 465 yards, 5 TD).
While Blazek has orchestrated one of the best offensive seasons the Indians have ever had, they’ll need every bit of it against a Raiders defense chock full of Division-I players.
St. Thomas Aquinas (5-1, No. 2 in FL) lost to Cardinal Gibbons, 17-10, early this year before dominating its competition — including a 45-0 running-clock win over Manatee last week.
The Raiders’ strength is their front seven on defense, which features players such as four-star Alabama commit Dallas Turner (10 sacks in six games), four-star Florida commit Tyreak Sapp, three-star Louisville commit RJ Sorenson and three-star Colorado commit Allan Baugh at defensive end, three-star University of Alabama-Birmingham commit Boaz Saint-Vil at defensive tackle and four-star Michigan commit Jaydon Hood at linebacker.
It’s not as though the Raiders are weak in other areas, either.
Three-star Michigan commit Ja’Den McBurrows and three-star Vanderbilt commit Tyson Russell will be at cornerback.
On offense, the Raiders are a run-heavy team.
Three-star running back Anthony Hankerson will head the attack behind an offensive line that includes several players close to or above 300 pounds like Marco Fugar (Pittsburgh commit), Joshua Sauickie (Air Force commit) and Gunnar Hansen (Vanderbilt commit).
“They have a really good running back,” Peacock said. “He’s the real deal. We have to do a good job tackling him. They don’t have a real strong passing game, in my opinion, but they do have a real good running back. He’s probably the best running back they’ve had in the past five years.
“We’ll be sitting pretty if we can do a good job against the run.”
For 21 Indians, this will be the last time they’ll get a chance to beat the Raiders, and this year is certainly the first time any of them could win a state championship.
This time around, however, the Indians have a different look and the experience to know what to expect.
“It’s a little annoying, but it’s making us better,” senior offensive tackle Ethan Mort said of playing St. Thomas Aquinas every year of his high school career. “We’ve been practicing for them for three weeks now. This is my senior year and I didn’t get that 2017 state championship.
“This is my year to get it done.”
Players to watch: Colin Blazek, Chuck Brantley, Steffan Johnson, Jayshon Platt, Myles Weston, Keyon Sears, Weston Wolff, Ethan Mort, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Elliot Washington.
Last meeting: 42-0 St. Thomas Aquinas win on Nov. 29, 2019.
Prediction: 35-21 St. Thomas Aquinas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.