VENICE — When John Peacock first took over as head coach of the Venice football team, he hoped to build a program similar to what Bill Castle had established at Lakeland.
Roughly 15 years later, Peacock and the Indians are the only thing standing in the way of the Dreadnaughts winning an eighth state championship under Castle, who first started coaching for Lakeland 51 years ago.
Venice (9-3) and Lakeland (13-0) will meet to determine the champion of Class 4-Suburban at 1 p.m. Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
A win would give the Indians four overall state titles, including two in back-to-back seasons for the first time.
“When I first started coaching, we had some buddies who were on their staff,” Peacock said. “I’ve always admired them and what they did and their success. I’d drive up and watch their playoff games. ...
"Their coach probably has something like 500 wins. It’s probably the most in the history of the state of Florida. They’ll be coached well.”
The Indians and Dreadnaughts have seen each other often over the past decade. The teams have made a tradition of playing each other in the spring, including this past May for a game the Dreadnaughts won, 31-24, at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland.
“We definitely went back and watched the film and saw what they ran against us,” Peacock said. “Thinking back, we didn’t scheme a whole lot on offense against them in the spring. We were more or less trying to figure out who we were and put people in the right spots in that game.”
Venice’s offense has seen some drastic changes since that spring game loss. There have been several changes to the offensive line rotation, the return of both starting running backs, a tight end and a wide receiver.
Lakeland's defense
Venice has yet to run into a defense of Lakeland’s caliber this postseason.
The Dreadnaughts have a star-studded defense headlined by a secondary that features five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, three-star cornerback Shadarian Harrison and three-star safety Kamaurri McKinley.
As a team, Lakeland has combined for 19 interceptions, led by five from Harrison, three from McKinley and two from McClain.
Up front, Lakeland is led by three-star edge rusher Larry Jones III and three-star defensive lineman Guerlens Milfort.
The Dreadnaughts have averaged nearly 12 tackles for loss and five sacks per game this season, led by Jones III with 16 sacks and 25 tackles for loss along with defensive end Idris King with 11 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss.
Something will have to give against Venice this weekend.
The Indians offense has turned the ball over just 11 times this season while three-star quarterback Brooks Bentley has scored 29 total touchdowns with three interceptions across 248 attempts.
A running back duo of Jamarice Wilder and Alvin Johnson III has powered a rushing attack that has averaged 202.3 yards and nearly three touchdowns per game.
The Dreadnaughts have found similar success on offense.
Lakeland’s offense
The run-heavy Dreadnaughts distribute carries close to evenly between three running backs while also getting quarterback Zachary Pleuss and receiver Jhoelle Velasquez involved.
Three-star junior running back D’Marius Rucker leads that group with 940 yards and 11 touchdowns across 91 rushes.
Behind Rucker, senior Don’Ares Johnson has added 724 yards and 10 touchdowns and junior Markell Johnson has 662 yards and nine touchdowns.
When Pleuss does drop back to pass, he can throw to an array of weapons that include four-star Georgia commit Tyler Williams (6-foot-5, 193 pounds), three-star Utah commit Daidren Zipperer (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) and tight end Omari Mixon (6-foot-2, 200 pounds), along with other options.
“I’ve been impressed with their quarterback, even back to spring,” Peacock said. “I think he does a nice job. Their three running backs they hand the ball off to are pretty good, too.”
Fresh off a come-from-behind 14-7 win over Osceola (Kissimmee) in the 4-S semifinal last week, the Dreadnaughts could be in for another dogfight against a Venice defense that features five-star defensive end Damon Wilson II and four-star cornerback Elliot Washington II.
Last meeting: 41-20 Venice win on Oct. 9, 2020
Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, OLB Carter Dalton, MLB Eli Seed, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Collin Adkins
Lakeland players to watch: CB Cormani McClain, WR Tyler Williams, WR Daidren Zipperer, RB D’Marius Rucker, QB Zachary Pleuss, CB Shadarian Harrison, S Kamaurri McKinley, RB Don’Ares Johnson, RB Markell Johnson, DE Larry Jones III, DE Idris King, DL Guerlens Milfort, OT Gernorris Wilson
Prediction: 36-35 Venice
