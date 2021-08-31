The Lemon Bay football team became the latest local high school squad to lose a game to COVID-19 early this season after receiving a phone call from the LaBelle High administration on Tuesday morning.
The Cowboys (0-1), who opened the season with a 27-0 loss to St. John Neumann last week, are shutting down their entire program for at least two weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19 — canceling this Thursday’s game at Lemon Bay (1-0) and next week’s home game vs. Clewiston.
The cancellation comes after a Week 1 in which Port Charlotte and Venice both lost home games due to visiting schools (Dunbar and Cardinal Gibbons) pulling out because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
“I guess this is how it’s gonna be,” Lemon Bay athletic director Ryan LaVallee said. “I felt lucky last year that we got through the season, because we saw some people losing games, but I think it seems to be a little worse this year.
“There’s been more people having games dropped. At least it feels that way.”
The cancellation puts Lemon Bay in a difficult position.
The Mantas were not only preparing to face LaBelle, but had also planned to play on Thursday due to a shortage of local officials.
Now, in order to find a replacement, the Mantas would have to play a team that’s in need of a game and ready to travel on Thursday.
“We don’t know. It’s a little late,” LaVallee said about finding another game this week. “Thursday is game day, and for us to prepare for someone with one day, that’s kinda tough. We’re a preparation kind of school, y’know?
“It would be very dependent on the school.”
LaVallee added that rescheduling LaBelle is challenging because the teams have different bye weeks, “but with cancellations, who knows?”
Venice High announced that its JV and freshmen games were canceled this week as well.
