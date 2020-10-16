ARCADIA — A touchdown pass to Colton Bass on the game’s first possession was all that was needed as LaBelle held off a late charge from DeSoto County to notch a 7-6 victory Friday night at Homecoming.
DeSoto (0-6) came within a whisker of notching its first win in this defensive struggle. Keimar Richardson caught a 23-yard touchdown from Shon Galloway to cut the lead to 7-6 late in the third quarter after the Bulldogs missed the extra point. Galloway, who added an interception on defense), was making his first ever start at quarterback at any level.
The Bulldogs had one final chance inside the LaBelle 30 in the closing seconds, but a Trevor Vahle interception at the goal line sealed the win for LaBelle (5-2).
Key plays: DeSoto forced three Cowboy turnovers in their territory to keep the game from getting out of hand. Unfortunately, the Bulldog’s only turnover ended the game in the closing seconds.
What it means: DeSoto has some confidence after playing well against a very good football team. It was a long time coming for this young, scrappy team. LaBelle was able to avoid a shocking upset thanks to its defense.
Key stats: Jaylon Gallegos rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries to lead all rushers for Cowboys. Jalen Taylor recovered two fumbles for the Bulldogs. Galloway had an interception at the end of the first half. DeSoto gained 183 yards of total offense.
Quotes: “All it takes is a little confidence. That’s all it takes to do amazing things with teenagers who have confidence,” DeSoto head coach Bumper Hay.
