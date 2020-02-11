SAINT PETERSBURG — The North Port girls soccer team wasn't able to adjust to the speed of the field on Tuesday, resulting in a 4-1 loss to Saint Petersburg in the opening round of regionals.
It was the first time the Lady Bobcats had played on slick turf all season and they weren't able to make slow the game down.
"They've never played on turf before," North Port coach Hans Duque said. "The control, the passing, it's different and much more difficult. We kept fighting all the way toward the end. We did everything we could."
The turf was slick, but the Lady Green Devils were prepared. After a scoreless stretch to start the game, Saint Petersburg got into its groove thanks to two goals by striker Holly Beaver.
The first came in the 13th minute, squeaking it by North Port keeper Jordan Wyatt. That goal came after a missed opportunity minutes early where two Green Devil forwards couldn't decided who would take the open-net shot, allowing Wyatt to get back in position.
Beaver scored again in the 24th minute to make it 2-0 going into half time.
The Lady Green Devils controlled the attack for much of the half with North Port sparingly getting on the offensive and the second half was much of the same.
Saint Petersburg added its third goal off a throw in that found midfielder Hayden Fredericks one-on-one with Wyatt. Fredericks nearly collided with Wyatt as she popped the ball up into the back of the net.
The Lady Green Devils got their final goal off the foot of Morgan Cosser with 8 minutes to play.
North Port avoided a shutout with a penalty kick to the left of the keeper by Emily Idoyaga with under a minute to play.
Despite the loss, North Port made it two games further than last year and return a strong number of players to continue to build toward next year.
"We are keeping our core," Duque said. "They're going to keep growing. They're young, some of them are just sophomores and freshmen. They had a great season. We're losing three seniors and we're gonna miss them, but we still have the core and have more people coming."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.