VENICE — It has been nearly impossible to stop the Venice High girls tennis team this season, but the Lady Indians aren’t satisfied just yet.
Despite all the wins — like the team’s 16-1 regular season, its near perfect district tournament, and on Tuesday, a 4-0 sweep of Lakewood Ranch in the regional semifinals — there’s still one loss that’s on the front of their minds.
Venice saw its season come to an end at the hands of Plant, 4-1, in the regional final last year, and has been dead-set on making it to the state tournament ever since.
Now, they’re one win away.
“It would be amazing,” Venice No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles player Nicole Cierniak said of potentially going to states with her teammates. “We’re all such a big family, and it would be such an insane accomplishment.
“We’ve been talking about it ever since last year when we baked a cake for coach that said “Future State Champs.”
It took just over an hour for Venice to dismantle Lakewood Ranch to return to the regional final.
Opening with No. 1 doubles partners Mikayla Faure and Cierniak, No. 2 doubles players Nika DeLong and Christine Wu and No. 5 singles player Adela Piskor, the Indians won each matchup, 6-0, 6-0 with little celebration.
Following a short break, the No. 1-4 singles players took the court needing just one win to advance and took a methodical approach to eliminating the Mustangs — wasting no time between serves.
Faure was the first to secure her singles win, also winning 6-0, 6-0, before the team huddled together and discussed how they would clean up the courts.
“We were all so excited (coming into the match), but you know, we have to stay on our game,” Cierniak said of facing a team the Indians had already defeated this season. “We can’t let anything go, even though we were expecting to take a win.
“We didn’t come in cocky. We were just prepared.”
Venice will host Gulf Coast — a team it outscored 20-12 in the district tournament last week — on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the regional championship with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
“Gulf Coast is a strong team,” said Venice tennis coach Wayne Robertson, who had local tennis pro Bob Zipay step in to coach the girls while he was with the boys team at Newsome. “They’re very competitive. They want to win and even though we beat them twice in the regular season and basically beat them at the district tournament, there are several matches that could go either way.
“We definitely cannot take anything for granted. We have to show up and play well, because I know for sure that they’re bringing their best.”
Boys advance past Newsome
While the girls team was handling business on the island of Venice, the boys took a trip to Lithia to play Newsome in the regional semifinals.
The Indians had little trouble in winning 4-1, but did lose at No. 2 doubles.
Venice on every other point in straight sets.
No. 1 singles player Charlie Siddons defeated Aaron Wu, 6-2, 6-1, No. 2 singles player Seth Neitlich defeated Tyler Cabrera, 6-3, 6-1, No. 5 singles player Aravind Rajeev defeated Nathaniel Almond, 6-2, 6-1, and the No. 1 doubles duo of Siddons and Neitlich defeated Wu and Cabrera, 6-1, 6-3.
“Newsome was a pretty good team, so it didn’t go quite as easily as it did for the boys as it did for the girls,” Robertson said.
Venice finds itself in another head-to-head match with Gulf Coast on Thursday at 3 p.m. for the regional championship. The Indians lost to the Sharks, 5-1, in a district championship tiebreaker last week in a pro-set style matchup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.