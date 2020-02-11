The Venice girls soccer team hasn’t lost since the first week December and has steamrolled its opponents in the playoffs.
So when the Lady Indians were leading Largo, 4-0, at halftime of Tuesday night’s regional quarterfinal, it’s easy to see how the team could have took their foot off the gas.
Though the Packers pounced on the open looks for two second-half scores, Venice woke up in time to stop the bleeding, winning 5-2 to advance to the regional semifinals on Friday night.
“We were a little complacent there,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said of the second half. “But we didn’t bury our opportunities, too. We had a couple of great opportunities and we didn’t take care of business. You have to bury them. “Going forward, those are the things that could really bite us.”
Venice had a lead from the team’s very first shot as junior midfielder Rachel Dalton found an opening on the right side of the field and hooked a goal into the far left corner of the net five minutes into the match.
And even though the Indians scored three more times toward the end of the half — a deflected ball cleaned up by Emma Mogford and two rocketed shots from about 20 yards out by Kat Jordan and Mason Schilling — there were still chances to score more.
Both Jordan and Schilling had nearly point-blank looks in which they passed off to a teammate instead of taking a shot.
“(The Packers) were worn down that second part of the first half and we just started attacking,” Bolyard said. “And we missed two or three opportunities in the first 20 minutes that should be goals.
“We were telling them there were times they should have been shooting and they were looking to pass. We were winning the midfield handily tonight and those guys probably could have walked some balls into the goal and they didn’t.”
After allowing just two shots — one on a free kick — in the first half, Venice allowed 10 shots in the second half. The first goal for Largo came in the 55th minute, but the second didn’t come until the 69th minute — leaving just 11 minutes for Largo to try to score two more times.
However, Kiki Slattery put any of Largo’s comeback hopes to bed as she broke through the defense twice in the final minutes, burying one of the looks.
After avoiding a second-half meltdown, the Indians now have a valuable lesson heading into the regional semifinals on Friday at Powell-Davis Stadium against East Lake.
“It was just going through the motions,” Bolyard said of the second half. “It’s kind of the same as the North Port (district championship) game. We weren’t finishing our opportunities. When you have a chance to bury someone, you bury them and take them out of the game.
“But a win is a win and we’re moving on to play in the next round.”
